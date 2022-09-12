Photos and Video from Alabama's Monday Practice

Alabama football returned to practice following last Saturday’s victory at Texas. The Crimson Tide will be back on the practice fields on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT as the team prepares for ULM. Alabama will host the Warhawks this Saturday, Sept. 17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the game airing on SEC Network.

On Monday afternoon, running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named to the weekly Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for his performance against Texas. The annual award is given to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission.

In the opening of Monday's press conference, Nick Saban shared his thoughts about the team's performance against Texas and looking forward to the University of Louisiana - Monroe.

"I think there's a lot to learn from this last game. I think No. 1, it's not just about playing hard. I think our guys played hard in the game. They persevered in the game in tough circumstances, they overcame adversity, they showed great resiliency. But it's also about playing smart, having good discipline to execute, focus on what's in front of you and do your job. Not only do your job, but do it fundamentally with the correct technique.

"Whether it's hand placement for an offensive lineman, whether it's footwork for defensive backs, whether it's (running???) your feet on contact when you're tackling. All these things are basically fundamental things that people have to do every day in practice so that there aren't bad habits that show up in the game. And I think that's a big lesson for us to learn.

We're really proud of Will Reichard. Did a great job making the winning kick but also his performance all day long, whether it was kickoff, field goal, whatever, was pretty stellar. So we're glad that he's SEC player of the week.

ULM, Terry Bowden. This is a well coached team. I think they're a lot better this year than they were a year ago. I see significant improvement on both sides of the ball. They have a good little quarterback who is athletic, can make plays, is a good passer. And they're playing good fundamental football on both sides of the ball. We certainly have respect for these guys.

I don't forget things, so I remember when these guys beat us. I know that our players won't remember that because history sometimes is not that important. And they were probably only, what would you say, 5-6 years old when that happened. But it kind of is what it is."

Images courtesy of Alabama Athletics