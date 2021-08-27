Photos from Alabama Football's 21st Practice of Fall Camp

As the first full week of classes at the University of Alabama comes to an end, the football team put in a two-hour practice on Friday after the student athletes wrapped up their classes for the week.

The rainy weather sent the team back inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for the second day in a row, and the Crimson Tide practiced in just helmets and shorts after practicing in shells Thursday and full pads earlier in the week.

Friday's workout was the 21st in a series of 27 practices during fall camp leading up to Alabama's first game of the season. The Crimson Tide will enter game week preparations beginning on Monday.

The 2021 college football season officially begins at noon on Saturday with a Big Ten matchup between Nebraska and Illinois where former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema will be making his debut as the Illini head coach. UCLA and Hawaii also play this Saturday at 2:30.

Tennessee will be the first SEC football team to take the field when the Volunteers play Bowling Green on Thursday night. However, No. 1 Alabama is still eight days away from its season opener against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sept. 4 at 2:30.

Friday's photos highlight some of Alabama's talented receiving corps including John Metchie III, Slade Bolden, Traeshon Holden and true freshman Agiye Hall and some shots of Bryce Young.

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice - August 27, 2021

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics