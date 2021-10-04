Photos from Alabama Football's First Practice of Texas A&M Week

The Crimson Tide sported shells at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for its first practice of the week as it prepares for its trip to face the Aggies.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, Alabama football conducted its first practice of the week ahead of its trip to College Station and Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide conducted practice outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields and sported shells for the duration of the session.

Some highlights from Monday's media availability with players came from both wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe.

Williams was the first to the podium during the virtual press conference and spoke of his wide receiver corps. Against Ole Miss last Saturday in Alabama's 42-21 victory, the Crimson Tide utilized five wide receivers as well as two tight ends and two running backs against the Rebels, providing a wide variety of options for quarterback Bryce Young to throw the ball to.

Williams explained why he believes the Alabama receivers are so difficult for opposing defenses to handle.

“I think it’s a real challenge for the defense when they can see multiple guys touching the ball, so they can’t play just for one person, can’t game plan for just one person," Williams said. "Have to game plan for a bunch of receivers touching the ball, multiple running backs touching the ball. I think that’s real good for us and creates a problem for the defense.”

On the defensive side of the football, Eboigbe took to the stage after Williams. Against the Rebels, the Crimson Tide defensive line held one of the SEC's top rushing attacks to just 78 yards and just one rushing touchdown from the three running backs that the team utilized.

Eboigbe not only believes that his defensive line is getting better every week, but also that improving over the course of the season is he and his fellow linemen's jobs.

“Well, I feel each and every week our job is to get better and better," Eboigbe said. "Whether that be stopping the run, whether it be affecting the quarterback in little ways, bad balls, putting our hands up, changing the flight line of the pass, whatever that may be. You know, whatever our job entails that week. First comes with stopping the run, making the team one-dimensional, but each and every week coming in we’re playing to affect the quarterback and the runners in the backfield.”

This story will be updated with practice footage as soon as it is released.

Gallery: Alabama Football Hosts First Practice of Texas A&M Week

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics