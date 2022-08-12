Skip to main content

Plenty of Reasons for Alabama Soccer to be Optimistic for 2022

The Crimson Tide won its first NCAA Tournament game last season and has every player back for the fall season, which starts Saturday.

It’s hard for Wes Hart to contain his optimism. The eighth-year Alabama soccer coach has good reason.

Coming off a season that saw the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory, the Crimson Tide is poised to take the next step forward.

Bolstered by a loaded roster of returning starters, big additions via transfers and a strong incoming freshmen class, Hart loves what’s ahead for the 2022 season, which opens Saturday against Vanderbilt at the UA Soccer Complex at 6 p.m.

“I’m going into this season with more optimism and being better prepared than any other year,” Hart said. “This year we know what we have, who we are and what we’re all about.”

For the first few years of Hart’s tenure at Alabama he said he relied heavily on incoming freshmen and younger players to provide the spark. Now, it’s a group of 11 experienced seniors leading the way.

“That plays a huge role,” Hart said. “We have some with two or three years, and some with four years, of experience under their belt.”

It’s all about confidence this season. Alabama followed its 2021 fall season (11-10-1) with a 5-0-1 spring slate, which saw the Crimson Tide outscore opponents 14-1.

“They have tasted success, and the great is that they are hungry for more.”

One of key returning starters for Alabama is Kate Henderson, who led the team with five goals in 2021. Just like Hart, she’s anticipating big things in 2022.

“You can tell when you are with the team, even with the new players coming in, our chemistry is out of this world,” Henderson said. “We have not come back as the same team in a way. We have come back stronger, faster and wiser.”

Position breakdown

McKinley Crone, Alabama soccer

Alabama goalie McKinley Crane

Goalkeeper

McKinley Crone is back in the net where she started 20 games last year and recorded six shutouts. This is her third year with UA, having missed 2019 after transferring from Oklahoma.

“She has a maturity and has a calming effect on the team, which is what you want from that position.”

Alabama added Kennesaw State transfer Dylan Pixton to the roster. She will serve as backup for Crone.

Bella Scaturro, Alabama soccer vs Kentucky

Alabama defender Bella Scaturro

Defender

Here is where the experience is most noticeable. Alabama’s entire defense backfield returns, including Northwestern transfer Marianna Annest.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tanna Sanchez-Carreto, Bella Scaturro, Sasha Pickard and Gessica Skorka have been playing together for three years.

And of course, Alabama returns Reyna Reyes.

“You’ve got a back line that’s accustomed to playing together, and you have Reyna Reyes, who was a Mexico international player, coming off a year that garnered a lot of recognition and a lot of honors. She is someone who we will certainly rely on a lot.”

A freshman defender that could see early minutes is Sydney Japic. She is a UEFA U-19 and U-17 Euro qualifier with the Bosnian National Team in 2019 and 2021.

“Our newcomers have come in and shown us that they want to make a difference,” Henderson said. “They are not slowing us down, they are pushing us.”

Felicia Knox, Alabama soccer

Alabama midfielder Felicia Knox

Midfield

Felicia Knox returns for the 2021 campaign. She made 21 starts last season and scored three goals with three assists.

“She should get a lot of attention,” Hart said. “She is the quarterback, if you will, of the team. A lot of the plays are going to go through her. She has the ability to find open players and be our playmaker.”

Also contributing will be Kat Rogers, Aislin Streicek, Ashlynn Serepca and Macy Clem.

Kate Henderson, Alabama soccer

Alabama forward Kate Henderson

Forward

Henderson is one of the top returners with her five goals to go along with two assists.

Riley Mattingly Parker missed the 2021 season with an ACL injury. In 2020 she was second-team All-SEC. She’s back this season and Hart expects big things for her.

“She looks great, fit and strong and healthy, and I think she’s going to have a fantastic year,” Hart said.

Experience is key to this year’s team, but don’t expect to see some of the freshmen on the bench, particularly Gianna Paul, from New York.

“She is the fastest player I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” Hart said. “We’ve never really been a threat to get behind teams, but for the first time we have a serious threat to teams. She’s got some serious speed and will cause a lot of problems for teams.”

Riley Tanner and Emelie Kobler are also back. 

