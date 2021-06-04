Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Postcard From OKC: Stadium Upgrade Adds a Boost to WCWS Experience

With college softball interest and revenue growing, the $27 million renovations to USA Hall of Fame Stadium were long overdue
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- I’m impressed.

I arrived at USA Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday afternoon for Alabama’s Women’s College World Series game with Arizona and was taken aback by the scene.

The place seemed to have more life, more pizazz, more everything since the last time I was here in 2019. That’s due to a $27 million facelift the stadium received, which included an upper deck that increases capacity by 4,000, playing surface with updated irrigation system, more restrooms, and much-needed improvements to player locker rooms.

It’s about time.

Softball has been on the rise for several years, and it’s generating revenue, and fan interest. These renovations were needed years ago.

According to a Washington Post article, TV ratings for the baseball College World Series and WCWS were around 1 million viewers in 2019.

It only made sense for upgrades. Now, they need to keep going.

The next step should be the outfield wall. It’s a rickety fence, basically, with no padding. That should be an easy fix. If you are already spending $27 million for upgrades, why not add a padded wall to the budget?

Anyway, the new additions are fantastic and it makes the WCWS experience that much better. If you haven’t made it out to OKC you should plan to do so as soon as possible. It’s worth it.

USA-Softball-Hall-of-Fame-Complex-2020
All Things Bama

Postcard From OKC: Stadium Upgrade Adds a Boost to WCWS Experience

060321_MBA_BohannonBr_Team_Regional_RC0365
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Opens NCAA Regional Play: "I'll Be Shocked If We Don't Come Out and Get After It"

Alabama women's basketball forward Jasmine Walker
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Top 5: Women's Basketball

Mitch Gaspard and Brad Bohannon
All Things Bama

For Mitch Gaspard, Alabama Baseball at the Ruston Regional is a Family Reunion

Crimson Tikes: Fandomania
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Fandomania

C.M. Newton
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 4, 2021

WCWS logo
All Things Bama

What They Said After Alabama's 5-1 Win Over Arizona in the WCWS

Kaylee Tow
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Softball vs. UCLA at the Women's College World Series