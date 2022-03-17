Potential Alabama Basketball Transfer Targets Following SEC Coaching Changes
March Madness officially got underway Wednesday night, but the SEC has been dealing with its own bit of craziness over the past few days. Since last week’s SEC Tournament, five conference head coaches — Tom Crean (Georgia), Cuonzo Martin (Missouri), Frank Martin (South Carolina), Will Wade (LSU) and Mike White (Florida) — have moved out of their respective roles. That number is expected to grow to six once Mississippi State concludes play in the NIT as multiple reports have indicated that the Bulldogs are already searching for a replacement for Ben Howland.
Georgia replaced Crean by hiring White away from the Gators on Monday. However, Florida, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina and soon Mississippi State will all be looking to find a new leader over the coming weeks.
Staff shakeups tend to lead to transfers which could put Alabama in a position to benefit from the conference’s recent coaching carousel. The Crimson Tide is set for a mass exodus of players this offseason and figures to have the space to pick up a few more players in addition to its five-man signing class this year.
With that in mind, here are a few players Alabama could potentially look to poach from its SEC rivals should they become available in the transfer portal.
Kobe Brown, power forward, Missouri
Following Missouri’s exit in last week’s SEC Tournament, Alabama fans were pleading with Kobe Brown to return to his home state and join the Crimson Tide next season. It’s easy to see why.
Brown, a Huntsville native, earned second-team All-SEC honors this season, leading Missouri in almost every statistical category. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound forward averaged a team-high 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while making 48.1% of his shots from the floor. Alabama is particularly aware of his talents as he recorded a career-high 30 points to go with 13 rebounds during a 92-86 victory over the Crimson Tide in January.
Alabama is set to lose James Rojas to graduation while fellow forwards Alex Tchikou and Keon Ambrose Hylton appear to be likely transfer candidates. Brown, a rising senior, would immediately increase the Crimson Tide’s presence inside while serving as a much-needed veteran voice on what figures to be a young team next season.
Alex Fudge, combo forward, LSU
Alabama recruited Alex Fudge hard in 2020 but ultimately lost out to LSU, largely due to his strong relationship with Wade. With the head coach now out of the picture, the Crimson Tide might be able to make another run at the 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward from Jacksonville, Fla., if he elects to test the transfer waters.
During his freshman season this year, Fudge logged 14.3 minutes per game, averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.4% from the floor and 28.6% from deep. He’s also a versatile defender, as his athleticism and tall frame allow him to play both the small forward and power forward positions.
Fudge, a rising sophomore, likely wouldn’t step into Alabama’s starting lineup. However, he would offer a valuable piece off the bench as he develops himself in Nate Oats’ system.
Eric Gaines, point guard, LSU
Sticking with LSU, Eric Gaines is another player Alabama recruited in the 2020 class. The Lithonia, Ga., native had the Crimson Tide in his final five schools before signing with the Tigers.
Gaines registered eight starts over 33 appearances during his sophomore season this year. The 6-foot-2, 150-pound combo guard averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a team-high 2.1 steals over 27.1 minutes per game. While he doesn’t offer the perimeter threat Oats prefers from his guards, his defensive intensity aligns perfectly with the head coach’s blue-collar approach.
Alabama will likely need to replenish its backcourt as Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis and J.D. Davison are all likely to pursue professional careers at the end of the season. The Crimson Tide brings in a pair of SI99 guards in Jaden Bradley (No. 16) and Rylan Griffen (No. 58) but could use another veteran guard to pair along with former Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett.
Kario Oquendo, shooting guard, Georgia
Kario Oquendo would certainly be high on several teams' wish lists if he opted to move on from Georgia this offseason. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard led the Bulldogs with 15.2 points per game while also averaging 4.3 rebounds after transferring from Florida SouthWestern State junior college last year.
Oquendo shot just 27.2% from beyond the arc this season but was a much better perimeter threat in junior college where he shot 40.3% during the 2020-21 season. Alabama has had recent success with Florida SouthWestern State, pulling Ellis from the Buccaneers in 2020.
Ouquendo, a rising junior, would go a long way toward replacing the production Alabama figures to lose with the departures in its backcourt. Paired with Burnett, the two could form one of the best scoring combos in the conference next season.