Potential Alabama Basketball Transfer Targets Following SEC Coaching Changes

A look at players the Crimson Tide could keep an eye on following the recent coaching shakeups around the conference.

March Madness officially got underway Wednesday night, but the SEC has been dealing with its own bit of craziness over the past few days. Since last week’s SEC Tournament, five conference head coaches — Tom Crean (Georgia), Cuonzo Martin (Missouri), Frank Martin (South Carolina), Will Wade (LSU) and Mike White (Florida) — have moved out of their respective roles. That number is expected to grow to six once Mississippi State concludes play in the NIT as multiple reports have indicated that the Bulldogs are already searching for a replacement for Ben Howland.

Georgia replaced Crean by hiring White away from the Gators on Monday. However, Florida, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina and soon Mississippi State will all be looking to find a new leader over the coming weeks.

Staff shakeups tend to lead to transfers which could put Alabama in a position to benefit from the conference’s recent coaching carousel. The Crimson Tide is set for a mass exodus of players this offseason and figures to have the space to pick up a few more players in addition to its five-man signing class this year.

With that in mind, here are a few players Alabama could potentially look to poach from its SEC rivals should they become available in the transfer portal.

Kobe Brown, power forward, Missouri Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Following Missouri’s exit in last week’s SEC Tournament, Alabama fans were pleading with Kobe Brown to return to his home state and join the Crimson Tide next season. It’s easy to see why.

Brown, a Huntsville native, earned second-team All-SEC honors this season, leading Missouri in almost every statistical category. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound forward averaged a team-high 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while making 48.1% of his shots from the floor. Alabama is particularly aware of his talents as he recorded a career-high 30 points to go with 13 rebounds during a 92-86 victory over the Crimson Tide in January.

Alabama is set to lose James Rojas to graduation while fellow forwards Alex Tchikou and Keon Ambrose Hylton appear to be likely transfer candidates. Brown, a rising senior, would immediately increase the Crimson Tide’s presence inside while serving as a much-needed veteran voice on what figures to be a young team next season.