Practice Report: Alabama Football Conducts Another Full-Pad Practice Ahead of Auburn

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under clear skies with a temperature of about 64 degrees and 42-percent humidity, Alabama football continued its preparations for Auburn at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-hour, full-pad practice is the second practice conducted this week. The team will also host practice on Wednesday and also on Thursday — Thanksgiving day for most of us, but just another day of preparation for the Crimson Tide.

So far this season, one of Alabama's biggest strengths has been its offensive line. Last week against Kentucky, the big men in the trenches only allowed one sack and gave up not a single quarterback hurry for the entirety of the game.

On Tuesday, redshirt-senior offensive lineman Deonte Brown said that one of the reasons of their success is due to the strength of the team's defensive line.

“Byron [Young] and Phil [Mathis], they have come along really well," Brown said. "Just getting to get more time to work on their craft and play they’ve gotten more comfortable with playing which allows them to not make as many mistakes. They’re also just physical.

"Practice is very good to go against them because iron sharpens iron and we just make each other better.”

Brown also credited his line's age and experience as to why Alabama has been so solid this season.

“I would probably think that it would be the experience that we have," Brown said. "We have three seniors and one true sophomore that started as a true freshman and the newcomer that is also smart and very athletic. I would probably say just the age. We’ve been around football a lot so our chemistry is easily built and we roll with it.”

Alabama Practice, Nov. 24, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

