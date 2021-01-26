Practice Report: Alabama Football at the 2021 Senior Bowl, Day 1

MOBILE, Ala. — A total of four Alabama football players suited up and practiced on Tuesday afternoon as the rain poured in Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

Seven Crimson Tide players are on rosters, but three were unable to compete. Alabama center Landon Dickerson and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were both present for Tuesday's practices, but due to recovering from their respective surgeries spent their time talking with coaches and other players.

Running back Najee Harris took part in some early warmups, but remained on the sidelines for the majority of National team's morning practice.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown and long snapper Thomas Fletcher all took part in drills and practice. All four players are members of the American team.

Jones had a decent practice. While the first-round hopeful overthrew several passes, he displayed great poise and pocket presence along with a quick release. However, Jones will need to do more in the coming days if he wants to put himself a spot above Jamie Newman and Kellen Mond, both of whom shined on Tuesday.

For Leatherwood and Brown, both were two of the standouts of the day on offensive line. Brown in particular picked up a lot of reps and seemed to be quite effective in pass blocking. Leatherwood created some large holes for the various running backs on the American team, once again proving why he should be considered one of the top tackles in the entire draft class.

Thomas Fletcher practiced snaps with punters as well as other long snappers, receiving instruction from members of the Carolina Panthers staff. Fletcher looks to be just the second long snapper taken in the NFL draft in the last six seasons.

Along with the practice, six of Alabama's seven players reported for measurements. Smith opted to weigh in at the Crimson Tide's pro day, which will be held later this spring.

To no one's surprise, Dickerson came in as the tallest and second-heaviest member of the Crimson Tide at the Senior Bowl. Dickerson measured in at a dead even 6'6" and weighed in at 326 pounds with a 81" wingspan, 32-1/2" arms and 10-3/8" hands.

Brown came in as the heaviest member of Alabama football, weighing in at 364 pounds. Brown also measured at 6'3-1/4" in height with a 80-3/4" wingspan, 32-3/8" arms and 9-1/8" hands.

Leatherwood was the third-heaviest member of the Crimson Tide, measuring 6'5-1/8" tall and weighing 312 pounds with a 85-3/8" wingspan, 34-3/8" arms and 9-1/2" hands.

Long snapper Fletcher also measured at 6'1" and weighs 237 pounds.

Following the linemen, Jones' height was measured at 6'2-5/8". He weighed in at 217 pounds and in notable measurements possesses 9-3/4" hands — a solid hand size for a quarterback.

Harris also measured, coming in at 6"1-7/8" in height, 230 pounds in weight with an 81" wingspan, 33-3/8" arms and 10" hands. His combination of height and weight will be quite attractive to NFL scouts as the week continues forward.

This story will be updated with video from today's practice.