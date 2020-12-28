Practice Report: Alabama Football Hosts Sunday Practice Ahead of CFP Semifinal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 1 Alabama football hosted its fourth postseason practice on Sunday afternoon as the Crimson Tide prepares for its upcoming College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Sunday’s weather was clear with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The practice was hosted in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility due to Alabama’s game against Notre Dame being played at Cowboy Stadium in Dallas, an indoor facility with turf.

The Crimson Tide had three days off for Christmas before resuming practice on Saturday. Last week, Alabama coach Nick Saban stated that it is important for his team to make the most of each practice due to the limited time in between the end of the regular season and this year’s CFP game.

“I think this whole season has been a little bit unique and abnormal in a lot of different ways,” Saban said. “We know exactly what the circumstance is so we try to plan the best we can to get our players prepared the best we can so that they can play up to their capabilities in the game and there’s an adequate amount of time to do that.

“We don’t have a long break like we usually do — which obviously helps you get healthy with some of the players that have issues at this time of the season which football players always do — but we’re going to try to use this week to get those guys ready to go and use this week as a little bit of preparation, give our players a few days, three days off and come back and have a pretty normal week so in some ways the rhythm of the season is more connected this year than it is when you have that three- to four-week break which is a hard management as well.”

Alabama Practice - Dec. 27, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics