SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Practice Report: Nick Saban Calls Alabama to Establish its Identity in 2020 Season Opener

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team did the biggest part of its installation of the game plan for Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Crimson Tide was in full pads for a two-hour session at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. Conditions were cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s, and a little humid. 

Alabama opens its 10-game SEC-only schedule on the road Saturday. The forecast for kickoff (6 p.m., ESPN) is mostly sunny with the temperature around 80 degrees and falling. 

It's the first game for Eliah Drinkwitz as Missouri's head coach.

"It’s been awhile coming, but every team now has the opportunity," Nick Saban said about the Week 1 matchup. "Our team has an opportunity to sort of create an identity of who this team wants to be. I think that identity gets created by the standard of effort, the standard of toughness, the discipline to execute and do it on a consistent basis. I’m very proud of the way our team has sort of managed some of the uncertainties leading up to this season.

"We’re obviously excited about having the opportunity to play against a very good Missouri team, who got off to a great start last year, starting out 5-1. They were a bowl team. They’ve got eight starters back on defense, four on offense. They’ve got a new coach. Eli did a great job at App State, winning the Sun Belt last year and going to a bowl game. This is a very good team with a lot of experience coming back, especially on defense, where they have eight starters returning. 

"They were like 14 in the country or something last year on defense. So this is a very good defensive team, a very challenging team. They’ve got some really good players on offense. I think their two quarterbacks  they haven’t really named a starter, but I think both guys are very talented. Be very challenging for our defensive team, not knowing for sure exactly what we’re going to see from them.

"Both guys are extremely talented at quarterback. They have a good running back in (Larry) Rountree. I think they’ve got a couple of starters back in the offensive line, a couple of receivers that are talented guys. And the transfer (Damon Hazelton, Virginia Tech) that will sort of add another starter to that group. They do have to replace their punter and kicker. They will have a couple of new specialists. But (Tyler) Badie’s a very explosive guy in the return game."

Alabama practice, Sept. 22, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Saban is set to meet with reporters twice on Wednesday, before Alabama makes the trip to Missouri on Friday. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Talk of the Tide: Who Will Meet in Atlanta for the SEC Title Game?

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin gives his predicted order of finish for the Southeastern Conference in 2020

Tyler Martin

Mac Jones Remarks on Role as Alabama Starting Quarterback

The redshirt-junior was officially named the starter for the Crimson Tide following the Monday release of the team's depth chart

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Green Acres

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason

SEC football is back and with that so are the SEC Football Power Rankings

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

If Continuity is Important, Especially at Quarterback, Alabama has yet Another Advantage

Around the SEC: It's not a coincidence that the teams with the most established quarterbacks and coaches are all being picked to have good seasons.

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Seeks to Create Value in his Senior Season

The senior linebacker missed the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL that required surgery just three days before the Crimson Tide's season-opener against Duke

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Calvin Ridley is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama standout dazzled on Sunday, hauling in seven catches for 109 yards and two scores

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban Addresses Who Will Sit Out Week 1 Due to COVID-19

The Alabama head coach discussed injured players as well as if anyone has fallen ill due to the coronavirus

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Practice Report: Alabama Heads Into Regular Season with Mac Jones as Starting Quarterback

Crimson Tide gets into regular-season mode as Alabama prepares to open 2020 college football season at Missouri

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Riley Mattingly is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Mattingly is the first recipient of this semester's honor following Alabama soccer's 3-1 season-opening victory over Tennessee

Joey Blackwell

by

Judy McNatt