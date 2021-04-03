Practice Report: Alabama Football Hosts First Spring Scrimmage of 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On a cool Good Friday that could not have had better weather, Alabama football hosted its first scrimmage of 2021 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

After the scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said that he was pleased with his players' performances on the gridiron.

"I was, for a first scrimmage, I was sort of pleased with the intensity out there," Saban said. "There was a lot of good hitting, and, you know, there was a lot of good things to teach from. We got a lot of young guys playing a lot of positions, so I'm sure this first experience out there is going to help them be able to sort of do exactly what I said, you know, find out where they are, what they have to do, what they need to learn, and how they can go out there and play with more confidence because they have a better understanding of what to do, how to do it, why it's important to do it that way.

"So, for a first scrimmage we're pretty pleased with it."

Redshirt-junior wide receiver Slade Bolden noted the importance of scrimmages on Thursday, particularly for his receiver unit.

“I think every scrimmage is important — the first one being the first time we get to see everybody in real-life action," Bolden said. "I think it’s going to be good for us as a unit since we had some guys leave, we got some new guys. I think just going out there, performing to our best ability, just making ourselves better and the defense better — just coming [and] making the team better — it’s kinda the ultimate goal right now for spring. I’m excited. I think we’re all excited to actually play, like, a simulation of the game so I think we’re ready.”

The scrimmage was the first in a series of three, with the Crimson Tide having one more next Saturday before it holds its annual A-Day Game scrimmage in front of fans.

A-Day is scheduled to be held on April 17.

