Practice Report: Alabama Football Returns to Practice Following First Spring Scrimmage

The full-pad, helmeted practice took place on Monday afternoon at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under bright, clear skies on Monday, Alabama football conducted its first practice following last Friday's initial scrimmage of the spring season.

Due to the excellent weather, the full-pad practice was hosted at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. The practice marked the ninth of 14 practices to be held this spring.

Earlier on Monday, Crimson Tide redshirt-senior offensive lineman Chris Owens met with the media for the first time since opting to return for his sixth and final season at Alabama.

Along with discussing his reasons for returning, Owens also remarked on how his versatility between different positions on the offensive line has helped the younger players on the team.

"When I got out of high school, it was just kind of the thing where Coach [Nick] Saban is going to figure out who’s the best five on the field regardless of whether you came in as a tackle, you played guard – whatever it is," Owens said. "We just want the best five on the field. That’s something that I’ve been used to, and I think everyone has become accustomed to that, especially in the springtime. Because they just want to see who can play ball.

"That’s something we’re all doing and I feel like people see me do it, and they feel comfortable knowing that it’s not only them, it’s everyone."

Along with Tommy and James Brockermeyer, highly-touted J.C. Latham is another freshman on the Crimson Tide's young offensive line. With the leadership provided by Owens along with the experience o-line coach in Doug Marrone, Alabama will be set to impress next season despite its younger age.

Gallery: Alabama Football Returns to Practice Following First Spring Scrimmage

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama practice, April 5, 2021
