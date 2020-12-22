Practice Report: Alabama Football Begins Preparations for CFP Semifinal Against Notre Dame

The Crimson Tide conducted a practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility as it prepares for the No. 4 Fighting Irish

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under chilly, clear blue skies with a temperature hovering around 50 degrees Fahrenheit, Alabama football conducted a two-hour practice inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Tuesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide was selected on Sunday afternoon as the No. 1 team in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, securing a spot against No. 4 Notre Dame in the first semifinal game on Jan. 1.

After a season filled with adversity and unprecedented obstacles due to COVID-19, Alabama coach Nick Saban remarked on Sunday on his confidence in his team heading into the playoff.

"We're confident in our players," Saban said. "And we've certainly been very productive on offense. And I don't like to make comparisons. We've had some good offensive teams here in the past. Last year's team had similar numbers. The year before that, similar numbers. So, you know, this has been an unusual year for a lot of teams. So maybe that contributes to it to some degree.

"But I also think that our players have contributed to their consistency and performance by staying focused on the right things amid a lot of, you know, abnormal things. So gotta give them a lot of credit for their resiliency and their ability to overcome adversity and maintain consistency in what has been, you know, a year full of disruptions."

Due to the Christmas holiday, the Crimson Tide will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before taking Thursday, Friday and Saturday off before resuming preparations on Sunday.

No photos were released from today's practice session, but you can view practice footage courtesy of Alabama Athletics at the top of this page.