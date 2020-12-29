Practice Report: Alabama Football Buckles Down in Rose Bowl Preparations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football continued its series of practices in preparation for its upcoming Rose Bowl Game against Notre Dame, practicing for two hours in full pads at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Monday afternoon.

The practice was the fifth practice since the SEC Championship Game as the Crimson Tide get ready to face the Fighting Irish. The weather in Tuscaloosa on Monday was cloudy, with temperatures hovering around the high 50s.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke to the media regarding his defense heading into the Rose Bowl.

On Dec. 19 against Florida in the SEC Championship Game, one moment that went viral from the game was a shot of Golding getting scolded on the sidelines by Alabama coach Nick Saban.

When asked about the moment, Golding responded by detailing the passion that Saban puts into the Alabama program.

"Obviously, I think when you invest as much Coach Saban invests into this program and into football and things like that, when something doesn't get executed, doesn't go the way it is supposed to go, you're frustrated," Golding said. "Like we all are. It's no different. That's part of it. That's in any job, any boss, obviously, when you don't get the result you're expecting that you should get, obviously that's going to come down on whoever is responsible for that. As it should be. So, I mean, that ain't nothing new. Whether it's my dad growing up, my mom, that's expected.

"When something doesn't go as it should, right, then obviously there's consequences for it. I think it's just kind of a motivation speech at that time. Let's get them going, let's roll."

Alabama Practice, Dec. 28, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics