TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Although he's still working his way back into the fold, reporters got their first look in a while at junior defensive LaBryan Ray in uniform on Tuesday afternoon.

After the Crimson Tide wrapped up stretching Ray exited the Hank Crisp Facility to work with trainers on his own. Like the team he was wearing full pads, although with a black no-contact jersey.

Ray played in three games this season, with nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble to his credit.

Although it was believed he had aggravated the foot injury that had sidelined him near the end of last season, Ray's bio on the team website has been updated to indicate he suffering a lower leg injury at South Carolina.

Freshman defensive tackle D.J. Dale (knee) was not at practice.

"D.J. Dale has not responded very well to treatment and medications to try and get him in position where he might be able to play in this game," Nick Saban said on Monday evening. "So he is doubtful and we’re going to explore other protocols to try and get him better."

The conditions outside were 39 degrees and cloudy, plus the practice fields were still wet from a bad storm that went through the area the night before.

In Orlando, where Alabama will face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, it was 81 degrees (but with scattered thunderstorms as the same storm was going through).

Freshman running back Trey Sanders (foot) was the only player practicing with a black jersey on during the media observation periods. Redshirt junior tight end Miller Forristall (throat) returned to practice this week, but has been limited.

"I think Miller Forristall probably has a good chance to be able to come back and play in the game, it depends on how he responds to the activity and contact," Saban said. "Trey Sanders has been cleared to do on-the-field work. But we do not feel that he’s probably a guy who’s going to be ready to play in the game."