Skip to main content

Previewing Alabama Soccer at the College Cup: Three-And-Out

The panel gives their thoughts on the Crimson Tide's upcoming trip to Cary, N.C.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel previews Alabama soccer's trip to Cary, N.C., for the College Cup.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE. 

Roman Harper
History

Roman Harper in Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

By Christopher Walsh
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27.
All Things Bama

Don't Expect the Same Alabama Team When it Next Plays: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell and Paul "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

CFP Committee Ranks Alabama No. 6

By Katie Windham
Roydell Williams
All Things Bama

Alabama's CFP Chances Boil Down to One Thing: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Nov 27, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) is tac led by a group of Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Brian Robinson's Overshadowed Excellence

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart - 2022
All Things Bama

For Wes Hart and Alabama Soccer, Experience Pays

By Mason Smith