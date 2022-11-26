Skip to main content

Regardless of Records, Price of Alabama Tickets against Auburn Always High

The Iron Bowl is on the bucket list of a lot of college football fans, so even through the SEC West has already been decided it's still a tough ticket.

So remember how easy it was for Alabama Crimson Tide fans to purchase game tickets last week, when the opponent was Austin Peay?

Yeah, so much for that. 

But that's also what everyone expects and hopes for when Auburn comes to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Iron Bowl game. 

As of midnight, the cheapest seat on SI Tickets was priced at $165. There were two seats together available in the upper deck behind, or should we say above, the goalposts in the 17th row. 

As a comparison, for last week's game against FCS Governors, one could get a cheap seat for less than the $10 flat fee charged for purchases on SI Tickets. One could land one of the lower upper-deck seats for up to $16.

As for the lower deck, there were going for $112 and up. The best seats available had a price tag somewhere to around $250 each even though the Crimson Tide was playing a team from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Here's the breakdown for Saturday's game against Auburn:

The cheapest upper-deck seats, non-end zone, were going for $165-plus, each. For lower seats, depending on section, the rate started at $181 but there were only a handful of seats available. 

The cheapest seat in the lower bowl has a price of $215, but it was for a single seat in the corner. Anything with two-or-more seats together was selling for between $255 (again, in the corner) and $676 each. 

South Zone seats were going for approximately $700 by themselves. Anything with two more seats together were being sold for roughly $1,000 each. 

The most expensive seats for sale were at the Terrace level.for $994 and up. 

