Prielipp, Jean and Diodati Named Freshman All-Americans

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball freshmen pitchers Connor Prielipp, Antoine Jean and outfielder Owen Diodati were all selected as Freshman All-Americans on Monday morning by College Baseball News. The selections mark the first time in program history that three players were nominated in the same year.

Prielipp was also one of four players nationally selected as National Freshman of the Year by the outlet, the first time for the Crimson Tide since 2004 when Wade LeBlanc was given the honor.

Prielipp led Alabama with a team-high 35 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .077 batting average and an overall ERA of 0.00 in 21 innings pitched and a 3-0 record. He also allowed only five hits and led the SEC with a 0.52 WHIP and also ranked fifth in Division I baseball.

Jean matched Prielipp with a 3-0 record and tied for third-fewest walks in the SEC with three in 17.0 innings. He also struck out 17 batters and held an ERA of 3.18.

Diodati led the SEC freshmen in RBIs with 22 and slugging percentage at .673, tying the league lead for freshmen in home runs with five and walks with 13. Across all hitters, Diodati finished seventh in the conference with his five home runs.

The previous high for most Alabama freshmen nominated in the same year was two in 2013 when Ray Castillo and Mikey White both received the honor. The Crimson Tide also matched that number in 1999 with Jeremy Brown and Lance Cormier.

