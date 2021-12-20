Rashinda Reed Announced as Alabama Volleyball Head Coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Rashinda Reed has been named head coach of The University of Alabama volleyball program, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Monday.

“We are thrilled to have Rashinda join the Crimson Tide as our next head volleyball coach,” said Byrne. “Her resume speaks for itself, most recently with the job she did helping bring Illinois to national prominence. From our first conversation, we were drawn to Rashinda and knew she’d be an incredible addition to our coaching staff. She is ready for this role and prepared to take our volleyball program to the next level. We are eager for Rashinda and her family’s arrival and look forward to welcoming them to Tuscaloosa.”

Reed spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Illinois, making four NCAA Tournament trips with the Fighting Illini. The four postseason appearances include a pair of Sweet 16 berths in 2017 and 2021 and a semifinal run in 2018 as the No. 3 national seed. Working primarily with Illinois’ middle blockers, Reed mentored two-time AVCA All-American Ali Bastianelli and two-time All-Big Ten honoree Ashlyn Fleming.

“I am extremely honored to be named the head coach of the University of Alabama’s volleyball team,” Reed said. “I’m humbled for the opportunity to coach in the Southeastern Conference, one of the most respected conferences in the history of NCAA Division 1 sports.

“I want to especially start by thanking Chris Tamas and my team at the University of Illinois. My development as a coach and leader is attributed greatly to Chris’s guidance. The comradery and friendship we’ve built throughout the years as a staff has allowed us to develop high-level athletes and even better, incredible women. I’m excited to move that forward to the University of Alabama.

“I would also like to thank Greg Byrne and the University of Alabama’s hiring committee for the opportunity to coach this unique program. This is an opportunity that I won’t take lightly and for that I’m grateful.

“As the first black female head coach of the program, I am eager to set the example of excellence and strength alongside some of the most respected colleagues and accomplished staff members. Our staff will bring similar values that will help guide this program towards a culture of champions.”

Prior to her time at Illinois, Reed was an assistant coach at The University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2016, at Northeastern University in 2015 and Binghamton University from 2011-14. In 2012, the Bearcats won the American East Conference Championship to secure a bid to the NCAA Tournament. She coached seven all-conference honorees at Binghamton, including the 2014 Rookie of the Year and 2012 Setter of the Year, while also serving as the club director of the Whirlwind Volleyball Club managing 14 coaches and 140 athletes.

Reed’s first coaching position came at the University of Southern Indiana, mentoring an All-American, two All-Midwest Region performers and two All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honorees from 2009-11. In 2010, the Screaming Eagles reached the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament.

Reed is a 2005 graduate of the University of Georgia, playing for the Bulldogs from 2002-04 after beginning her collegiate career at Southwestern Oregon Community College, garnering All-Northwest Athletic Conference accolades. Following her time in Athens earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology, she spent five seasons playing professionally overseas with Austria’s VC Tirol Volleyball Club (2006-07), Holland’s Plantina Longa Volleyball Club (2007-08) and Finland’s PislaPloki Volleyball Club (2008-09). While playing professionally, she studied anthropology and Hungarian at the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary in 2005 and German at Innsbruck University in Innsbruck, Austria in 2006.

Reed is a native of Fairbanks, Alaska and has been a member of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Assistant Coaches Committee since 2011 and is also a member of the Alliance of Women Coaches.

While appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms and conditions of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by The Board of Trustees.