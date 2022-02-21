Ready to Go: The Journey of Alabama Pitcher Dylan Ray

Hailing from New Market, Ala. — a small town located roughly 17 miles northeast of downtown Huntsville, Ray grew up being a big Alabama football fan. His father, Tom, and his older brother, Jacob, both attended the university. However, neither of them had participated in athletics for the Crimson Tide.

"None of my family played baseball," Dylan said. "My older brother played high school ball but my dad never played baseball, so we didn’t really go to any Alabama baseball games growing up, but we’ve always grown up big Alabama football fans. I can’t even count the amount of Alabama football games I’ve been to growing up, so that we definitely a huge inspiration to me that I go here.”

Dylan started playing baseball when he was four, and while Jacob didn't stick with it to the same level as his younger brother, Dylan found a love for the game. It wasn't until middle school that he began to realize that baseball could play a role in his college career, though.

Seeing his travel ball teammates being recruited by college coaches, Ray admitted that he was a tad jealous.

"I guess I was jealous of them for a little while," Ray chuckled. "I was like ‘Man, if they can do that, I’ve played with them my whole life, played against them my whole life.’ I thought I deserved an opportunity, so probably in eighth or ninth grade that was one of my true goals to play college baseball. I started going to all the camps and things like that.

"I started trying to make an effort to be noticed by colleges and stuff like that, so that’s when that started really.”

While he looked at other options throughout his college search, it was his father and brother's alma mater in Alabama that he ultimately chose to attend. The decision didn't come without a certain level of bias, though.

“Alabama was definitely first on my list,” Ray said. “It was the first school I visited. I already knew the campus pretty well. I didn’t even need a tour, almost. I was singing the fight song in the stands the first visit, so it wasn’t much of a surprise that I came here. I was looking at other schools as well, but none of them — my heart was never really in any other school so it was a no-brainer for me to come here.”

During his junior year of high school, Ray had to undergo ACL surgery in order to repair damage that he had sustained from playing baseball. Throughout middle school and high school, Ray had had to deal with frequent arm pain, even having multiple platelet-rich plasma injections to help him recover. While the surgery required rehab and was a slight setback, Ray didn't let it dissuade him from continuing to play the game he loved.