Recruiting Rundown: Visiting Hours

When it comes to recruiting, one of the key components of the process is when high-profile recruits arrive at various campuses to meet with team coaches, view the facilities and check out the culture and atmosphere of the university.

Visits, for those familiar with the hit play "Hamilton," are essentially "the room where it happens." It's a true opportunity for programs to show why they are the best choice, with little to no presence of other programs interrupting.

With the element of NIL in play, certain conversations can be had with recruits without as much discretion. Independent of that, the main selling points of any program are pretty consistent across the board: a winning pedigree, fit, playing time, and potential to make it to the NFL.

Between its championship history and a laundry list of players who’ve come through the program, Alabama has a lot to show recruits when they visit Tuscaloosa, and this weekend they’ll have two of the best recruits left on the board making their way to Bryant-Denny: Carver's dynamic duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw.

Those aren't the only two names who will be in town for the SEC opener against Vanderbilt; safety Bryce Thornton, a three-star recruit, will be in attendance (according to On3) , while five-star tight end Duce Robinson, who has a scheduled visit on Oct. 8, begins rounds with the University of Georgia.

Come Saturday, the moves being made on the field will be rivaled by the moves being made at the top of the Walk of Champions and in reserve seats next to the end zone. Here's to programs making the most of their visiting hours.

Tide-bit

Alabama continues to pull the best recruits from the state of Texas, as the Crimson Tide have two more four-star recruits, Jordan Renaud and Jalen Hale, commit this week.

Players to Watch

Bryce Thornton, Safety, Milton (GA) - Thornton is scheduled to commit between Alabama and Florida on Oct. 13