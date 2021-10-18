Remnants of Field Storming Serve as Motivation for Nick Saban

The Alabama head coach has a temporary reminder on his left arm of where he doesn't want his team to be ever again.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Recent events around the SEC (the field stormings at Kentucky, Arkansas and Texas A&M and the trash-throwing incident at Tennessee this past weekend) have caused some to question the safety protocols around the conference.

For Alabama coach Nick Saban, he knows he can't control how fans or other schools set up safety protocols, but he can control putting his team in a position where they don't have to worry about fans storming the field.

During Monday's media availability, Saban held up his left arm to show off a bruise he obtained when fans stormed the field at Texas A&M after the Aggies upset Alabama.

"I mean, I've still got a big bruise on my arm here from what happened after the Texas A&M game," Saban said. "I can always look at that as a reminder of what it feels like to be in that situation and motivate myself to try to do a better job with our players."

The field has been rushed the last five times Alabama has lot a true road game (2013 at Auburn, 2014 at Ole Miss, 2017 at Auburn, 2019 at Auburn and 2021 at Texas A&M.)

When asked about what he things the SEC could do better, Saban said it's not up to him, but he hopes fans and universities will handle things in a positive way.

"I don't think that's my question to really answer," Saban said. "I've said this before, we're in the entertainment business. There's a lot of people that come to the games. They've got a lot of passion and excitement for what they do. Hopefully as institutions and fans, we'll always do that in a positive way."

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore said it's a scenario that the Crimson Tide doesn't want to be in again.

"It definitely tough, but it's something that you can take from and learn from it and just know what you did for that week to make sure you don't do it again and make sure you're prepared for the game," Moore said.