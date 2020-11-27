Report: Alabama at LSU to be Rescheduled for Dec. 5, Arkansas Pushed to Dec. 12

According to multiple reports, Alabama and LSU football will be rescheduled to next Saturday, Dec. 5, with the Crimson Tide's matchup at Arkansas being pushed to Dec. 12.

The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Alabama and LSU was originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 14 in Baton Rouge but was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests on the Tigers roster inhibiting the team from being able to play.

Back on Tuesday, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman hinted that the Razorbacks' upcoming game against Alabama might be pushed back, but said that he and his team wouldn't really know until Friday.

“I don’t know exactly how they’re going to put it down," Pittman said on his weekly radio show, Sam Pittman Live. "Do we play Alabama next weekend? Do we play Missouri next weekend? After that I think they’re going to try to figure out whether we’re going to play the other opponent on the 12th, or do we wait until the 19th. We don’t know, but my indication is we’ll know a little more Friday about what our remaining two games look like. They’re definitely being rescheduled, and unless COVID hits the other team, we’ll play those games.”

On Friday morning not too long after Thamel broke the news, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger concurred with the news, stating that his sources had also said that Alabama at LSU would take place on Dec. 5.

However, Dellenger stated on Twitter that the rescheduling would most likely occur only if this weekend's game between Alabama, LSU and Arkansas all take place as originally scheduled.

The SEC is expected to announce a rescheduling decision sometime before Monday. However, with Pittman's statement suggesting Friday, the announcement is likely to come sooner.

This story will be updated as more news comes in.