Report: Alabama Softball to Hire New Pitching Coach

One week after losing longtime pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to a head coaching gig at Memphis, Alabama softball has found a new man for the job.

According to a report by the Tuscaloosa News, the Crimson Tide will hire Illinois pitching coach Lance McMahon. He has spent the last six seasons as the Illini pitching coach.

Prior to his stop at Illinois, McMahon spent three years at LSU working under Beth Torina, including the 2015 World Series third-place finish team that had a pitching staff featuring Allie Walljasper and Carley Hoover. He also has experience coaching softball professionally with the Chicago Bandits of the National Pro Fastpitch League.

Last season at Illinois, McMahon's pitching staff set a new school record with 428 total strikeouts. (Alabama had 439 strikeouts last year.) The Illini posted a team ERA of 2.50, its lowest since 2010.

McMahon will be directing a pitching staff that brings back redshirt sophomore Alex Salter, junior Jaala Torrence and three-time all-American and 2021 national pitcher of the year Montana Fouts. Alabama also snagged Michigan transfer Lauren Esman from the portal who only made one pitching appearance in three seasons with the Wolverines, but pitched at the Florida Gulf Coast League this summer and is listed as a pitcher on the Alabama roster.

Fouts also spent time working with Team USA this summer, and did not allow a run in three appearances at the World Games in Birmingham.

The Crimson Tide lost six players to the transfer portal in the offseason, including pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl.

This is the first major coaching change on Patrick Murphy's staff at Alabama since Prothro replaced Vann Studeman as pitching coach in 2011.