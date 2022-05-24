Report: Two Alabama Softball Players Enter Transfer Portal

Two Crimson Tide players have put their names in the portal after the conclusion of Alabama's season.

Just one day after Alabama's early exit from the NCAA Tournament, two Crimson Tide players have entered the transfer portal.

As reported by Extra Inning Softball, junior catcher Abby Doerr and freshman utility player Jenna Lord put their names in the portal Monday.

Lord started seeing more playing time and earned a spot in the starting lineup in the second half of the season. Doerr started out the season as the started at designated player, but that position became a revolving door as the season went on.

On the season, Lord played in 45 games with 30 starts. She batted .289 with two home runs and was seventh on the team with 19 RBIs. Lord had the key hit in the first elimination game against Stanford Sunday afternoon that first got Alabama on the board. She also had a hit in the bottom of the seventh inning in the winner take all game with Alabama trailing 6-0.

"That was that was primetime Jenna Lord, getting the hit in the last inning," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said in the postgame press conference. "She's done that five times this year. I mean, she's a gamer."

Lord saw playing time at second base and right field with a few starts as the designated player. She will have three years of eligibility left.

Doerr arrived in Tuscaloosa as an early enrollee in the spring of 2020 as a highly-touted catcher recruit out of Oregon with Bailey Hemphill in her senior season. Because of the COVID waiver, Hemphill played a fifth year in 2021, and then in 2022 Alabama got catcher Ally Shipman out of the transfer portal.

The junior catcher played in 43 games this season with 35 starts either at catcher or as the designated hitter. Doerr hit .227 this season with one home run and 17 RBIs. In 2021, she only played in 26 games with 13 starts. One of the highlights of Doerr's career at Alabama was a two-run pinch hit home run in the Women's College World Series against Arizona.

Alabama was eliminated from the Regional round of the NCAA Tournament by Stanford Sunday afternoon in a 6-0 loss.