Skip to main content

Reports: Alabama to Hire Todd Grantham as Analyst

The Crimson Tide is adding another notable name to its support staff.

Alabama is adding yet another experienced coach to its support staff. According to multiple reports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is expected to accept an analyst role with the Crimson Tide.

Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report the news. Last week, FootballScoop.com reported that Grantham was considering joining Alabama's staff.

Alabama has yet to add Grantham to its online directory. Earlier this offseason, the Crimson Tide brought on former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley, former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger and former Ole Miss assistant Nick McGriff as analysts. This will be Grantham’s second stint with Nick Saban as he previously coached defensive line under the head coach at Michigan State from 1996-98.

Grantham spent the past four seasons serving under Dan Mullen as Florida’s defensive coordinator. Grantham was fired last November following a loss to South Carolina as the Gators fell to 4-5 on the season. Florida ranked No. 51 in total defense (367.8 yards allowed per game) and tied for No. 73 in scoring defense (26.8 points allowed per game) last season. 

Read More

Before coaching at Florida, Grantham spent a year under Mullen as Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 2017. He served in the same role at Louisville from 2014-16 after working as the defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach at Georgia from 2010-13.

Grantham also has experience in the NFL. He served as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator from 2005-07 and also coached defensive line for the Dallas Cowboys (2008-09), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001).

Grantham began his coaching career at Virginia Tech where he coached defensive linemen and linebackers from 1991-95 before joining Saban’s Michigan State team.

Todd Grantham throughout the years

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Louisville Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Grantham reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-17.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Todd Grantham on the sidelines in the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Todd Grantham during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 44-6.
Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Mel Tucker, left, and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham confer on the sidelines during 26-24 loss to Oakland Raiders at McAfee Coliseum.

Gator Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham watches his players warm up before the Florida Georgia game Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
All Things Bama

Reports: Alabama to Hire Todd Grantham as Analyst

By Tony Tsoukalas
21 minutes ago
022022_MBA_BanksHa_Xavier_PL7112
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 1 Texas Game Three

By Clayton Connick
28 minutes ago
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

By Joey Blackwell
1 hour ago
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) looks for a passing lane with Texas A&M guard Wendell Mitchell (11) defending in Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Texas A&M

By Katie Windham
1 hour ago
022422_WSB_MurphyPa_team_Louisuana_KG8659
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs No. 20 Louisiana at Mardi Gras Mambo

By Katie Windham
2 hours ago
William Hamiter, Xavier Series 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball OF William Hamiter Out with Broken Foot

By Joey Blackwell
2 hours ago
Keon Ellis on senior night
All Things Bama

Senior Night Reflects Culture Change of Alabama Basketball

By Katie Windham
4 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Mary and the Bear

By Anthony Sisco
6 hours ago