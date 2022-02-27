Reports: Alabama to Hire Todd Grantham as Analyst

The Crimson Tide is adding another notable name to its support staff.

Alabama is adding yet another experienced coach to its support staff. According to multiple reports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is expected to accept an analyst role with the Crimson Tide.

Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report the news. Last week, FootballScoop.com reported that Grantham was considering joining Alabama's staff.

Alabama has yet to add Grantham to its online directory. Earlier this offseason, the Crimson Tide brought on former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley, former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger and former Ole Miss assistant Nick McGriff as analysts. This will be Grantham’s second stint with Nick Saban as he previously coached defensive line under the head coach at Michigan State from 1996-98.

Grantham spent the past four seasons serving under Dan Mullen as Florida’s defensive coordinator. Grantham was fired last November following a loss to South Carolina as the Gators fell to 4-5 on the season. Florida ranked No. 51 in total defense (367.8 yards allowed per game) and tied for No. 73 in scoring defense (26.8 points allowed per game) last season.

Before coaching at Florida, Grantham spent a year under Mullen as Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 2017. He served in the same role at Louisville from 2014-16 after working as the defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach at Georgia from 2010-13.

Grantham also has experience in the NFL. He served as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator from 2005-07 and also coached defensive line for the Dallas Cowboys (2008-09), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001).

Grantham began his coaching career at Virginia Tech where he coached defensive linemen and linebackers from 1991-95 before joining Saban’s Michigan State team.