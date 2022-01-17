Skip to main content
Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Along with winning the 200-meter medley relay with her three teammates, White also won three individual competitions over Auburn last Saturday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama senior swimmer Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-16, 2022.

In Alabama's win over Auburn on Saturday, White was a force to be reckoned with in the pool. While and the Alabama women opened the meet by winning the 200-meter medley relay, featuring White, Avery Wiseman, Morgan Scott and Kalia Antoniou. The four swimmers posted a time of 1:38.45.

The day was far from over for White, though. In individual competition, she would go on to win the 100-meter backstroke (53.09), the 200-meter backstroke (1:54.93) and the 100-meter butterfly (52.86).

Thanks to the contributions of White and her teammates, the Crimson Tide downed the Tigers 161-139.

Also considered:

1. Morgan Scott (senior, swimming & diving)

  • Contributed in the 200-meter medley relay win alongside White, Wiseman and Antoniou
  • Won the 100 (49.18) and 200 freestyle (1:47.48) while Antoniou won the 50 freestyle (22.57) to give the Tide a sprint freestyle sweep

2. Avery Wiseman (freshman, swimming & diving)

  • Also participated in the 200-meter medley relay win
  • Swept the breaststroke events, winning the 100 in a time of 1:01.35 and the 200 with a 2:11.43

3. Bobby Colantonio Jr. (junior throws, track & field)

  • Finished first in the men's weight throw at the Blazer Invitational with a throw of 24.15 meters
  • The throw was not only an Alabama program record, but also a record at the Birmingham Crossplex where the event took place

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

Read More

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

