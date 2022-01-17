Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama senior swimmer Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-16, 2022.
In Alabama's win over Auburn on Saturday, White was a force to be reckoned with in the pool. While and the Alabama women opened the meet by winning the 200-meter medley relay, featuring White, Avery Wiseman, Morgan Scott and Kalia Antoniou. The four swimmers posted a time of 1:38.45.
The day was far from over for White, though. In individual competition, she would go on to win the 100-meter backstroke (53.09), the 200-meter backstroke (1:54.93) and the 100-meter butterfly (52.86).
Thanks to the contributions of White and her teammates, the Crimson Tide downed the Tigers 161-139.
Also considered:
1. Morgan Scott (senior, swimming & diving)
- Contributed in the 200-meter medley relay win alongside White, Wiseman and Antoniou
- Won the 100 (49.18) and 200 freestyle (1:47.48) while Antoniou won the 50 freestyle (22.57) to give the Tide a sprint freestyle sweep
2. Avery Wiseman (freshman, swimming & diving)
- Also participated in the 200-meter medley relay win
- Swept the breaststroke events, winning the 100 in a time of 1:01.35 and the 200 with a 2:11.43
3. Bobby Colantonio Jr. (junior throws, track & field)
- Finished first in the men's weight throw at the Blazer Invitational with a throw of 24.15 meters
- The throw was not only an Alabama program record, but also a record at the Birmingham Crossplex where the event took place
Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:
August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young
November 22-28: Bryce Young
November 29-December 5: Bryce Young
December 6-12: Juwan Gary
December 13-19: Keon Ellis
December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford
December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.
January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly
January 10-16: Rhyan White