Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Last week at the 2022 SEC Championships, White helped Alabama win gold in two relay titles as well as earn two individual titles and a silver in another.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama senior swimmer Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 14-20, 2022.

On Day 1, White helped the Crimson Tide win the 4x50-yard medley relay in a time of 1:33.94 by splitting a 23.65 on the backstroke leg of the relay. White and her teammates' combined time set a new SEC record in the event.

Rhyan White

On Day 3, White placed second in the final of the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 51.19, winning silver and placing just 0.85 seconds behind the event's winner. On Day 4, she set a pool record with her time in the 100-yard backstroke of 50.18 seconds, winning gold. The same day, she also split a 50.44 on the backstroke leg of the 4x100-yard medley relay, helping the Crimson Tide win gold once again with an overall time of 3:26.64.

On the final day of the SEC Championships, she won gold in the final of the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:50.22.

Overall, the Alabama women finished third at the SEC Championships.

"It was an incredible week for our team in Knoxville," Crimson Tide head coach Margo Geer said. "I am proud of the way we battled for every point and every place, and how we handled adversity. To have our best finish as a men's team since 1987 and the best of the women's team since 1994 is an incredible accomplishment and one we're going to build on going forward.

"We finished the week with 23 podium finishes, including 11 gold medals, but in a team race that tight, it came down to a total team effort, and I'm proud of the way this team supported each other and kept the focus on the team goals. This was a special week for us and now it's time to get back to work as we prepare for the NCAA Championships."

Also considered:

1. Dominic Tamez (junior catcher, baseball)

  • Batted .333 with four hits in 12 at-bats for the Crimson Tide as well as two runs and four RBI
  • Hit two solo home runs in Alabama's season opener and finished the weekend with a slugging percentage of .833

2. Montana Fouts (senior pitcher, softball)

  • Pitched two shut-out games as well as an out in relief, earning two wins and a save on the weekend
  • Allowed just one run off of six hits over the course of 13.1 innings and struck out 24 batters along the way
Montana Fouts

3. William Hamiter (junior outfielder, baseball)

  • Batted .500 over Alabama's first three games of the season, totaling six hits in 12 at-bats
  • Along with three doubles, Hamiter accounted for one run and two RBI on the series

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco

February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth

February 14-20: Rhyan White

