Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

On Day 3, White placed second in the final of the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 51.19, winning silver and placing just 0.85 seconds behind the event's winner. On Day 4, she set a pool record with her time in the 100-yard backstroke of 50.18 seconds, winning gold. The same day, she also split a 50.44 on the backstroke leg of the 4x100-yard medley relay, helping the Crimson Tide win gold once again with an overall time of 3:26.64.

On the final day of the SEC Championships, she won gold in the final of the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:50.22.

Overall, the Alabama women finished third at the SEC Championships.

"It was an incredible week for our team in Knoxville," Crimson Tide head coach Margo Geer said. "I am proud of the way we battled for every point and every place, and how we handled adversity. To have our best finish as a men's team since 1987 and the best of the women's team since 1994 is an incredible accomplishment and one we're going to build on going forward.

"We finished the week with 23 podium finishes, including 11 gold medals, but in a team race that tight, it came down to a total team effort, and I'm proud of the way this team supported each other and kept the focus on the team goals. This was a special week for us and now it's time to get back to work as we prepare for the NCAA Championships."

Also considered:

1. Dominic Tamez (junior catcher, baseball)

Batted .333 with four hits in 12 at-bats for the Crimson Tide as well as two runs and four RBI

Hit two solo home runs in Alabama's season opener and finished the weekend with a slugging percentage of .833

2. Montana Fouts (senior pitcher, softball)

Pitched two shut-out games as well as an out in relief, earning two wins and a save on the weekend