Riley Mattingly is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama soccer junior forward Riley Mattingly is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 14-20.

The award returns after a lengthy hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic that forced an early departure of athletics from the spring semester that also resulted in the delay of the fall sports seasons.

On Sept. 19, Crimson Tide athletics returned to the field of play for the first time since March, with the Alabama soccer team kicking off the fall semester against Tennessee.

In the Crimson Tide's 3-1 victory over the Volunteers in the season opener, Mattingly led the team with two goals and tied for the team-lead in shots with three.

Mattingly's first goal came off of a penalty kick in the first half of play, giving Alabama the early 1-0 lead. Just minutes into the second half, Mattingly increased the Crimson Tide's lead with a header goal into the corner of the net, assisted by freshman midfielder Felicia Knox.

Congratulations to Mattingly for her efforts in Alabama's win that earned her the title of this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Also considered:

1. Jami Reed (cross country, freshman)

Took first place in the women's 6k race, finishing nearly 10 seconds faster than second-place Sarah Chapman of Kentucky.

In addition to Reed, Mercy Chelangat and Esther Gitahi finished third and fourth to give Alabama three top-five finishes in the race.

2. Serena Pham (soccer, sophomore midfielder)

Tied for the team-lead in shots with three.

Finished second on the team in points with two and picked up the Crimson Tide's final goal of the game to give Alabama the 3-1 victory.

3. Jacob Wiggers (cross country, sophomore)

Top finisher for the Alabama men in the 8k race, finishing 16th with an overall time of 25:36.1.

Alabama also had two more men finish in the top 25, with Grady Shiflet and Paul Selden finishing 21st and 23rd, respectively.

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly