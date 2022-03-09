Rock Valley Softball Team Video, Visit Make Big Impression on Alabama

Video of Div. III team from Rockford, Illinois reacting to news of getting to see Alabama play at Rhoads Stadium a big hit with Crimson Tide players, fans.

If you are an Alabama softball fan, chances are you saw a video that made its way around social media this past weekend.

Darin Monroe, the softball coach for Div. III powerhouse Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois, was filmed informing his team they were taking a detour from their scheduled route to Florida, and heading to Tuscaloosa to watch the No. 2 Crimson Tide play (20-0) in the finale of the Crimson Classic at Rhoads Stadium.

The reaction was met with excitement and cheers and not what you’d expect from a team 800 miles from Tuscaloosa with no ties to the Crimson Tide. One Rock Valley player, however, reacted to the news with sheer joy.

“I freaked out because I’ve been a big fan of Alabama for so long,” freshman Jenna Turner said. “I had no words. I was shaking. I had to call my dad right away and tell him.”

Turner said she’s been a fan of the Crimson Tide since age 12, and watches them whenever they’re on TV.

“I’ve followed them and coach Patrick Murphy -- he’s super inspirational,” Turner said. “It was such a surreal moment that I was able to experience something like that and watch them play with my teammates.”

Rock Valley co-head coach Vivi Marquez was up front in the bus and sitting close to Turner.

“We knew we would get a reaction, but not that type of reaction,” Marquez said. “Jenna loves softball and loves to compete. It was perfect seeing her reaction front and center.”

By the time the team reached Tuscaloosa, most of the fans at Rhoads Stadium attending the Crimson Tide’s game with Miami of Ohio in the finale of the Crimson Classic had seen the video and were eager to meet the Golden Eagles.

“The girls loved it,” Marquez said. “Everyone was so nice. They got to meet other people and were taking pictures with them. We got a lot of feedback from Twitter. They knew exactly who we were based on the video. The girls got excited about that.”

Turner’s first visit to Rhoads Stadium was last year when her travel team stopped in Tuscaloosa on the way to play in a national tournament.

“I wasn’t able to get in because it was locked up,” Turner said.

She got the full experience Sunday. The Golden Eagles were on their way to Niceville, Florida, for a series of spring break games before the pit stop in Tuscaloosa.

“It was awesome. The atmosphere there is unlike any other,” Turner said. “The fans are seriously crazy. I would watch them on TV and think, ‘wow, I’d love to be there and watch a game.’

“We went down and (Alabama players) all gave me hugs. I was literally tearing up because it was so surreal. I’m just so happy and blessed to be able to do that.”

Turner got to meet Murphy, too. He's known Monroe for several years, and after the Crimson Tide coach saw the video and Turner’s reaction, he immediately called Monroe to set up a meeting with the Golden Eagle infielder.

“I went around the clubhouse showing people and saying, ‘you have to watch this.’ All the girls were like, ‘we’ve got to meet her,’” Murphy said. “It was very heartwarming and put a smile on everybody’s face. It’s really cool for our girls to see that and see how far their reach goes.”

Rock Valley is a softball dynamo in the junior college ranks. The Golden Eagles, who move to Div. II in the fall, have won seven straight Div. III NJCAA titles and are off to a 9-1 start this season.

Turner is hitting .429 in the leadoff spot with 12 hits, 17 runs and eight RBIs through 10 games.

“Obviously, the goal is to win a national title,” Turner said. “Coach Malone does a great job setting expectations. We know we have work to do.”