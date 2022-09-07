Today is ... National Beer Lover's Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

None

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 4, Utah Valley 1

Alabama scored two goals within the first 10 minutes. Ashlynn Serepca and Reyna Reyes were the scorers. Riley Mattingly Parker scored the third goal of the first half and Kate Henderson had the Tide's final strike in the second half. The Crimson Tide improved to 5-1-1.

Did you Notice?

Cross Country duo Will Pinson and Macy Schelp earned SEC Rookie Honors

The Million Dollar Band will not be traveling to Austin, Texas, after being told they would have a small amount of seats in the nosebleeds. TCU went on Saturday

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has earned praise by the NFL community throughout the offseason. His offensive coordinator joined the club.

Today in Crimson Tide History

September 7, 1920: Coach Xen Scott welcomed back his Alabama Thin Red Line squad for the 1920 season. Alabama was expected to have one of the quickest teams in the South, although the head coach admitted it would be one of his smallest squads. Alabama averaged 171 pounds per man but tackle T.L. "Big Red" Brown, was considered one of the largest men in the nation at 215. Backs Talty O'Connor, Riggs Stephenson, and Mulley Lenoir were thought to be three of the fastest. – Bryant Museum

September 7, 1981: Dave Magadan was named MVP as West Tampa defeated Richmond (Va.) 6-4 to win the American Legion World Series. Magadan was 11-for-24 and pitched a complete-game victory over Omaha (Neb.).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I always want my players to show class. Knock’em down, pat’em on the back and run back to the huddle.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant“

We'll Leave You with This