Rookie Odds, Awards Favorites and Fantasy Implications After NFL Draft

Which former Crimson Tide player has the best chance to win a rookie of the year award?

One thing that NFL draft is not known for is changing the perception of the upcoming season when it comes to Super Bowl favorites.

The Kansas City Chiefs were considered the team to beat following the 2021 NFL Draft, and nothing has changed in that regard. According to BetLine, the Chiefs remained at 11/2 to repeat, while the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers stayed at 6/1.

There was only slight movement among the teams with the best odds. The Buffalo Bills went from 14/1 to 12/1, putting them alongside the Los Angeles Rams, while the Green Bay Packers dropped from 12/1 to 14/1 after the whole Aaron Rodgers thing blew up last week.

Meanwhile, some teams that took Alabama players in the first round actually saw their odds drop. The New England Patriots went from 25/1 to 28/1; while both the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles went from 50/1 to 66/1. The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers both stayed at 33/1.

But the Denver Broncos, who added cornerback Patrick Surtain II, went from 50/1 to 25/1.

NFL Rookie Player Stats

Trevor Lawrence Passing Yards 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 4250

Trevor Lawrence TD Passes 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 27

Trevor Lawrence INT’s 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 12½

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Yards 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 325

Trevor Lawrence Rushing TD’s 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 4

Zach Wilson Passing Yards 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 3750

Zach Wilson TD Passes 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 22

Zach Wilson INT’s 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 14

Will Trey Lance start before the 49ers Bye Week?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Note: Jimmy Garoppolo must start game 1 for action.

Will Justin Fields start Game 1 of the 2021 Regular Season?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -600 (1/6)

Will Mac Jones start Game 1 of the 2021 Regular Season?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Davis Mills start Game 1 of the 2021 Regular Season?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Kyle Pitts Receiving Yards 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 775

Kyle Pitts Receiving TD’s 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 6

Ja’Maar Chase Receiving Yards 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 1050

Ja’Maar Chase Receiving TD’s 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 7½

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Yards 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 800

Jaylen Waddle Total TD’s 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 7

DeVonta Smith Receiving Yards 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 900

DeVonta Smith Total TD’s 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 7

More Receiving Yards in the 2021 Regular Season

Kadarius Toney -150 (2/3)

Rashod Bateman +110 (11/10)

More Receiving Yards in the Regular Season

Elijah Moore 3/2

Rondal Moore 2/1

Terrace Marshall Jr. 4/1

Tutu Atwell 4/1

D’Wayne Eskridge 15/2

Najee Harris Rushing Yards 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 975

Najee Harris Total Rushing & Receiving TD’s 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 8½

More Rushing Yards in the 2021 Regular Season

Travis Etienne +110 (11/10)

Javonte Williams -150 (2/3)

More TD’s in the 2021 Regular Season

Travis Etienne EVEN (1/1)

Javonte Williams -140 (5/7)

Jaelan Phillips Sacks 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 6

Kwity Paye Sacks 2021 Regular Season

Over/Under 5

NFL Rookie Awards Odds

2021-22 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trevor Lawrence 7/2

Justin Fields 11/2

Trey Lance 13/2

Mac Jones 8/1

Ja'Marr Chase 9/1

Zach Wilson 10/1

DeVonta Smith 12/1

Kyle Pitts 12/1

Davis Mills 16/1

Jaylen Waddle 16/1

Najee Harris 16/1

Javonte Williams 25/1

Travis Etienne 25/1

Elijah Moore 40/1

Kadarius Toney 40/1

Kyle Trask 40/1

Rashod Bateman 40/1

Rondale Moore 40/1

Terrace Marshall Jr 40/1

Kellen Mond 50/1

Trey Sermon 50/1

2021-22 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Micah Parsons 4/1

Jaelan Phillips 15/2

Jamin Davis 15/2

Kwity Paye 9/1

Jaycee Horn 10/1

Patrick Surtain II 10/1

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 12/1

Zaven Collins 12/1

Jayson Oweh 16/1

Gregory Rousseau 18/1

Azeez Ojulari 22/1

Caleb Farley 22/1

Greg Newsome II 25/1

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard 25/1

Asante Samuel Jr. 33/1

Eric Stokes 33/1

Joe Tryon 33/1

Nick Bolton 33/1

Payton Turner 33/1

Baron Browning 40/1

Christian Barmore 40/1

Jabril Cox 40/1

Ronnie Perkins 40/1

Joseph Ossai 50/1