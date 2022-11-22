Running Back Trey Sanders Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders has decided to take his talents elsewhere as he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sanders, a redshirt junior from Port Saint Joe, Fla., has seen action in nine games for Alabama in 2022, totaling 14 carries for 80 yards and one rushing touchdown, along with two receptions for 13 yards.

Sanders spent the season fighting for time in a packed running back room as Alabama has leaned on Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan as the primary guys at the position. Roydell Williams has also carved out a role for the Alabama offense as a back who picks up tough yards and is used in goal-to-go situations, namely at LSU.

Before 2022, Sanders was a consensus 5-star prospect who had an injury-riddled career at Alabama, receiving a medical redshirt in 2019 after suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Even if Gibbs leaves for the NFL Draft (which he probably will) Sanders would likely have to compete with McClellan, Williams, freshman back Jamarion Miller (who's had some highlight reel runs of his own) and two 5-star running backs in Justice Haynes and Richard Young, who are the second and third-ranked running backs in the 2023 class, respectively.

With only the Iron Bowl left in the regular season, followed by the bowl game Alabama goes to, Sanders will look for a new home, one where he'll most likely have a bigger role, away from Tuscaloosa.

Alabama will take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

