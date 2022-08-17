Nick Saban Gives Updates on Status of Eli Ricks, Javion Cohen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares for its second scrimmage this Saturday, one of the positions with the most competition is cornerback. But it hasn't quite gone as well as expected.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Khyree Jackson and Eli Ricks are the main three in competition, with Terrion Arnold making a push, for the vacant starting positions left by Josh Jobe and Jayln Armour-Davis.

Nick Saban gave an update about Ricks during Wednesday's press conference.

"He’s got a little back problem," Saban said. "He hasn’t been able to practice since last week's scrimmage.

Saban said he doesn't think the injury will keep the former transfer from LSU out, but he won't know until Ricks' returns to the field and makes progress.

Regarding his performance, Saban said he wasn't disappointed in how Ricks played in the scrimmage, and as of now, there aren't any clear-cut favorites.

"I think there’s a lot of competition at that position, and I can’t tell you who would be the starting corners at this point."

Ricks hasn't had the smoothest ride with the Crimson Tide, and now a back injury is another obstacle with the first game only weeks away.

Aside from the injury setback, Saban also gave an update on left guard Javion Cohen, who posted back in July about seeking mental health treatment.

"Well we've done everything we can and we will continue to do everything we can to help all of our players across the board, whenever they have any kind of mental health issues of any sort," Saban said. "I think we've been one of the programs that have had this for a long, long time, and we've only tried to develop it and make it better.

Saban made it a point that while Cohen looks well to him and he's not disappointed in his on-field performance, there's only one person who really knows how Cohen feels.

"How he feels this is helping him I think there's probably something that he needs to answer...I see him being very good, but that's just what I see. I don't know how he feels."