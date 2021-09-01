Saban Provides Positive Injury Report on Two Players

The Crimson Tide will have two veteran players back from injury and ready to go against Miami.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — At the beginning of fall camp, one Alabama defensive lineman had suffered a pretty significant groin injury according to head coach Nick Saban.

Now, three weeks later and just days before kickoff, Saban said that lineman, LaBryan Ray, will be ready to go on Saturday against Miami as well as offensive lineman Kendall Randolph who had missed time with a sprained ankle.

"Both guys have been battling some injuries," Saban said during Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "I think both will be ready to play in the game. We're very encouraged by how they were doing, how they've been doing, the progress that they're making."

On Monday's depth chart release, Ray was listed as a second string defensive lineman, and Randolph was listed as the starting right tackle.

"Kendall's been out with a little twisted ankle, and LaBryan's coming off a muscle pull, but both guys will be available in the game, and both guys are doing very well," Saban said.

Ray has battled injuries on and off throughout his Crimson Tide career. He had a season-ending foot injury late in his freshman season that limited playing time. After earning a starting spot in fall camp of 2019, he suffered a leg injury three games into the season that kept him out. Other injuries in 2020 led to him playing in just seven games. When on the field, Ray has been a disruptive force with five career sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

Randolph has played both tight end and offensive line for Alabama in 2019 and 2020, but looks to currently be locked into the right tackle spot in 2021.