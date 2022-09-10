Skip to main content

Sarkisian Says Missed Call Was 'Definitely' Intentional Grounding

Refs overturn targeting call but no grounding call helps Alabama avoid safety.

AUSTIN, Texas -- The first-quarter loss of quarterback Quinn Ewers was a bad break for Texas, but it wasn’t the only one.

There was a wild play in the second half that left folks for Alabama and Texas a bit confused.

In the third quarter Alabama was pinned back at its 4-yard line when quarterback Bryce Young was pressured. He got off a pass before being sacked in the end zone with the ball bouncing off the leg of Longhorn defender DeMarvion Overshown.

Texas fans erupted with cheers, thinking it was intentional grounding. Instead, Overshown was flagged for targeting of Young.

The call was overturned, but the Longhorns still felt cheated out of two free points.

“They can’t review intentional grounding,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I’m not sure what the original call was. It was really odd that the play ended, no one signaled incomplete, no one signaled safety. They just signaled targeting and deemed it an incomplete pass.

“If they had ruled intentional grounding then they would have discussed. A lot of the attention was whether DeMarvion targeted, which he did not.

“It was clearly (intentional grounding). The rule is the rule. They explained it really clearly to me. We had a thoughtful discussion on the sideline about it. It was bad luck that could have changed the complexion of the game. But that’s football.”

