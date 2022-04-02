Skip to main content

Scenes from Alabama Football's First Scrimmage of 2022

The Crimson Tide's scrimmage was the first of three this spring, with the final scrimmage being the A-Day Game on April 16.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time this spring for its first scrimmage of the year.

The session was the first of three scrimmage for the Crimson Tide, leading up to the annual A-Day Game. A-Day, which is scheduled for April 16 at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant Denny-Stadium, is open to the public and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Photos and video courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

This story will be updated with video from Saturday's scrimmage.

Gallery: Photos from Alabama Football's First 2022 Scrimmage

