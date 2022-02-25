Skip to main content

SEC Announces Appearance Schedule for 2022 Football Media Days

Nick Saban will make his annual appearance on the second day of the event.

Southeastern Conference Media Days is heading back to Atlanta for the first time since 2018. Fans will be able to wait out for the opportunity to see their favorite coaches and fans, but Alabama fans will have to drive out of the state to have the chance to do so this year. 

This year's SEC Media Days will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center from July 18-21 which are the same venues that held the event in 2018. 

More details will be released as it gets closer to July like specific times and which student athletes will represent each school, but on Friday the conference announced which coaches will be appearing on which days. Nick Saban and two Alabama players will appear on the second day of the event, Tuesday, July 19, alongside Mississippi State's Mike Leach, South Carolina's Shane Beamer and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea. 

New LSU coach Brian Kelly will begin his first SEC Media Days on the opening day July 18, and after a rocky offseason on the Plains, Auburn's Bryan Harsin will go on the final day July 21. 

All four days of the event will be broadcast on SEC Network, and BamaCentral will also be there providing coverage. 


2022 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 18

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 20

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 21

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Nick Saban at 2014 SEC Media Days
