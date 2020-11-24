SI.com
SEC Announced Postponement of Arkansas-Missouri, Tennessee-Vanderbilt

Joey Blackwell

The Arkansas-Missouri game scheduled for Nov. 28 has been postponed, according to. a statement released by the SEC. In addition, the Missouri-Vanderbilt game originally scheduled for Oct. 17 has been rescheduled to that date and the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game has also been postponed.

The Arkansas-Missouri game is being postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests along with contact tracing and the quarantining of players on the Razorbacks roster.

“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in the conference's statement. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”

Both the Missouri-Arkansas and Tennessee-Vanderbilt games are currently being evaluated for rescheduling at this time.

Alabama and Arkansas are currently slated to play in Fayetteville on Dec. 5. Alabama has already had one game postponed, that being the Nov. 14 matchup at LSU.

While two-consecutive postponements for Arkansas is unlikely, the postponement of the game against Alabama could affect the Crimson Tide. Fortunately for Alabama, the Razorbacks' game against Missouri is the first for the program to be postponed this season, and with the Tigers not in contention for the SEC title game, a rescheduling on Dec. 12 for Alabama at Arkansas would be priority given Alabama's current place as No. 1 in the SEC West.

As of right now, Alabama-Arkansas is still scheduled to take place on Dec. 5. We here at Bama Central will monitor the ongoing situation at Arkansas and will be sure to post updates should the outlook for the game change.

