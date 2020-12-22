Alabama Football Collects Five SEC Individual Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama football’s Landon Dickerson, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, DeVonta Smith and Patrick Surtain II, along with head coach Nick Saban, took home five of the seven individual league awards announced by the Southeastern Conference Tuesday morning.

Smith was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year while Surtain II was selected as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Jones was tabbed the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Dickerson and Leatherwood split votes for the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is presented to the league’s top offensive lineman. Saban rounded out the awards as Coach of the Year. The honors were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The league office also announced that Alabama placed 15 players on the 2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team. The Crimson Tide led the way with 15 All-SEC selections, including nine first-team honorees. This marks the 13th-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.

Deonte Brown (OL), Dickerson (C), Najee Harris (RB), Jones (QB), Leatherwood (OL) and Smith (WR) were first-team selections on offense, while Christian Barmore (DL), Dylan Moses (LB) and Surtain II (DB) were tabbed for first-team honors on defense.

The second-team defense is composed of Christopher Allen (LB) and Malachi Moore (DB), while Jaylen Waddle (RS) rounds out the second-team selections as a special teamer.

In addition to the first and second teams, Will Anderson Jr. (LB) and Javion Cohen (OL) were Freshman All-SEC choices, along with Moore, who landed an additional spot on the freshman squad.

