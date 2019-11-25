Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3

Joey Blackwell

After three weeks of basketball, the SEC is beginning to get into the heart of non-conference play.

Kentucky falls to the No. 2 spot after losing to Evansville and following that loss with a closer win that the final score depicted against Utah Valley. The early struggles are uncharacteristic of the Wildcats, but fans need not be worried. Kentucky will most likely assume the top spot again before SEC play begins.

With the drop of the Wildcats, Auburn assumed the No. 1 spot this week. Auburn has so far not missed a beat since its Final Four appearance last season aside from a close call with South Alabama. Since that close call, the Tigers have outscored its opponents 207-132 and it looks to continue to dominate its non conference foes in its relatively easy schedule.

Alabama emerged victorious from its must-win matchup against Furman. The Crimson Tide started off shaky in the first half but came back roaring in the second, overwhelming the Paladins and displaying just exactly what this team is capable of.

Alabama now travels to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which has one of the most-competitive midseason tournament fields this year. The Crimson Tide opens up the against No. 5 North Carolina, so things are about to get interesting.

Check out the Power Rankings after Week 3:

1. Auburn (5-0)

2. Kentucky (5-1)

3. Florida (5-2)

4. LSU (4-2)

5. Tennessee (4-0)

6. Georgia (4-0)

7. Arkansas (5-0)

8. Alabama (2-2)

9. Mississippi State (6-1)

10. Ole Miss (4-1)

11. South Carolina (4-1)

12. Missouri (4-1)

13. Vanderbilt (4-1)

14. Texas A&M (3-1)

Check back in with BamaCentral every Monday throughout the season for updated SEC basketball power rankings.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Updates Injuries, Calls Auburn Probably 'The Best Team We've Played'

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide to get at least two players back for Monday's practice, Raekwon Davis and D.J. Dale considered day-to-day.

Tua Watch: What Will Tagovailoa be Doing During Iron Bowl Week?

Christopher Walsh
0

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be focussing on things away from football as Crimson Tide prepares to face its biggest rival

Construction Begins at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Joey Blackwell
0

Latest round of renovations already under way two days after Alabama closed out home schedule

Upon Further Review: Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3

Christopher Walsh
0

The final word on the Crimson Tide's last game of the 2019 season at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 25, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Alabama's Playoff Chances Trending Upward

Christopher Walsh
1 0

Crimson Tide got some help with both Penn State and Oregon losing Saturday

Alabama Women's Basketball Continues Winning Streak, Tops Tulane 66-56

Allie Wright
0

Junior Jordan Lewis beat career high with six threes during the take down of Tulane

Polls Have Same Contenders, But New Challengers

Christopher Walsh
0

Rankings all the same at the top, with LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama

This Week With The Crimson Tide: November 25- December 1

Allie Wright
0

Check out this week's Alabama Schedule as The Crimson Tide heads to Auburn for the 2019 Iron Bowl

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

Joey Blackwell
0

See where the Crimson Tide lands heading into its upcoming Iron Bowl matchup