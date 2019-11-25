SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3

After three weeks of basketball, the SEC is beginning to get into the heart of non-conference play.

Kentucky falls to the No. 2 spot after losing to Evansville and following that loss with a closer win that the final score depicted against Utah Valley. The early struggles are uncharacteristic of the Wildcats, but fans need not be worried. Kentucky will most likely assume the top spot again before SEC play begins.

With the drop of the Wildcats, Auburn assumed the No. 1 spot this week. Auburn has so far not missed a beat since its Final Four appearance last season aside from a close call with South Alabama. Since that close call, the Tigers have outscored its opponents 207-132 and it looks to continue to dominate its non conference foes in its relatively easy schedule.

Alabama emerged victorious from its must-win matchup against Furman. The Crimson Tide started off shaky in the first half but came back roaring in the second, overwhelming the Paladins and displaying just exactly what this team is capable of.

Alabama now travels to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which has one of the most-competitive midseason tournament fields this year. The Crimson Tide opens up the against No. 5 North Carolina, so things are about to get interesting.

Check out the Power Rankings after Week 3:

1. Auburn (5-0)

2. Kentucky (5-1)

3. Florida (5-2)

4. LSU (4-2)

5. Tennessee (4-0)

6. Georgia (4-0)

7. Arkansas (5-0)

8. Alabama (2-2)

9. Mississippi State (6-1)

10. Ole Miss (4-1)

11. South Carolina (4-1)

12. Missouri (4-1)

13. Vanderbilt (4-1)

14. Texas A & M (3-1)

Check back in with BamaCentral every Monday throughout the season for updated SEC basketball power rankings.