SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

Another week of college basketball comes to a close, and the Auburn Tigers continue to reign supreme in non conference play.

At this point, nothing seems too difficult for the Tigers. Auburn is 7-0 so far, with its most recent victory being a drumming of a solid non conference foe in Richmond. With five games outside of the SEC left before conference play, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Tigers remain in the top spot through the new year.

For the rest of the SEC, it’s business as usual. Kentucky, Florida, LSU and Tennessee all continue to maintain the same momentum they had at the end of last season. Arkansas is surprising everyone at 7-0, but the Razorbacks have yet to face an opponent worth moving them up past the seventh spot.

The Battle 4 Atlantis wasn’t quite a total disaster for Alabama: the Crimson Tide took home a win over Southern Miss to finish in the next-to-last spot. The Crimson Tide kept up with North Carolina for a bit before eventually breaking in the second half, and jumped out to a huge lead against Iowa State before allowing the Cyclones to come storming back. With so many injuries and not much depth to speak of, the Crimson Tide are having a tough time hanging with opponents.

Alabama has shown some promise under new head coach Nate Oats, but it needs to correct a lot of mistakes before Friday, which will see the Crimson Tide compete against the team that upset Duke in Stephen F. Austin.

Check out the Power Rankings after Week 4:

1. Auburn (7-0)

2. Kentucky (6-1)

3. Florida (6-2)

4. LSU (5-2)

5. Tennessee (6-1)

6. Arkansas (7-0)

7. Georgia (5-2)

8. Mississippi State (6-1)

9. Ole Miss (5-2)

10. South Carolina (5-3)

11. Alabama (3-4)

12. Vanderbilt (5-2)

13. Missouri (4-3)

14. Texas A & M (3-4)

