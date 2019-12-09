SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

After the first full week of December came to an end, there is only one SEC team that has not suffered a loss.

That team is Auburn.

The Tigers continue to tear through the opposition like nobody’s business. Head coach Bruce Pearl has inspired his team to perform early, and now Auburn is sitting pretty at No. 14 in the NCAA.

Kentucky has hardly had difficulty with its nonconference schedule, but its loss to Evansville is still ringing weeks later.

Florida drops to fifth in the Power Rankings after its third loss, this time to No. 24 Butler.

Alabama had its first quality win of the Nate Oats era Friday night against Stephen F. Austin, the same team that upset No. 1 Duke just 10 days prior. Lumberjacks head coach Kyle Keller claimed that the Crimson Tide had the best defense they had faced that season, and those are some strong words when you take a look at SFA’s schedule.

The rest of the SEC continues as usual, with no notable victories or losses causing too many shakeups.

Check out the Power Rankings after Week 5:

1. Auburn (8-0)

2. Kentucky (7-1)

3. LSU (7-2)

4. Tennessee (7-1)

5. Florida (6-3)

6. Arkansas (8-1)

7. Georgia (6-2)

8. Mississippi State (6-2)

9. Alabama (4-4)

10. Ole Miss (6-3)

11. South Carolina (6-4)

12. Vanderbilt (6-2)

13. Missouri (5-4)

14. Texas A & M (3-5)

Check back in with BamaCentral every Monday throughout the season for updated SEC basketball power rankings.