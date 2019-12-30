SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 8

With the first dawn of 2020 coming Wednesday, SEC basketball is upon us.

Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers exit 2019 as the No. 1 seed in the SEC basketball power rankings. The Tigers deserve the spot with their 12-0 record, finishing non conference play as the only undefeated team in the SEC. Now Auburn shifts its focus to the conference, where everyone will finally be able to gauge just how good this team is after a less-than-difficult schedule so far.

After losing to No. 2 Ohio State on Dec. 21, Kentucky was able to knock off No. 3 Louisville just a week later. The Wildcats finish non conference play securely in second place in our power rankings.

Arkansas continues to be the biggest surprise of the season in the SEC so far. The Razorbacks have had far from a difficult schedule, but they still remain 11-1 heading into 2020. Its one loss to Western Kentucky is glaring, though, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Arkansas is for real or if its record is just a depiction of a fortuitous schedule.

With its win over Richmond, Alabama finished its non conference portion of the season with three-consecutive victories. Head coach Nate Oats looks to have finally patched up some of the glaring holes in the Crimson Tide, including the turnover and rebound games.

The Crimson Tide has a brutal gauntlet to start SEC play, starting on the road at Florida on Jan. 4. Alabama then follows up the Gators by hosting Mississippi State, then travels to Kentucky before hosing Auburn. The going looks like it’ll get tough early, but it’s up to Oats and his Crimson Tide to decide if they’ll get going.

Here are the power rankings after Week 8:

1. Auburn (12-0)

2. Kentucky (9-3)

3. Florida (8-4)

4. Arkansas (11-1)

5. Tennessee (8-4)

6. LSU (8-4)

7. Ole Miss (9-3)

8. Mississippi State (8-3)

9. Alabama (7-5)

10. South Carolina (8-4)

11. Georgia (8-3)

12. Missouri (7-4)

13. Vanderbilt (7-4)

14. Texas A & M (5-5)

