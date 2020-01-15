BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The reigning Southeastern Conference champion Alabama softball team was named the preseason favorite for the 2020 title, as the league released its annual preseason coaches’ poll Wednesday morning.

The Crimson Tide received 11 of a possible 13 first-place votes, ahead of second-place Tennessee (2).

Alabama returns 13 players from its 2019 championship team, including SEC Pitcher of the Year Sarah Cornell, SEC Freshman of the Year Montana Fouts and All-SEC honorees Elissa Brown, Bailey Hemphill, Maddie Morgan and Skylar Wallace.

The Crimson Tide went 60-10 last season with a trip to the Women's College World Series.

Alabama opens its 2020 season at the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Fla., Feb. 7-8. The Crimson Tide will play two games each against North Carolina and host Florida State.

The home opener will be Feb. 21. Alabama will face Wichita State, and then Penn State as part of of the Easton Bama Bash.

Alabama will host the SEC Tournament this season, May 6-9.

2020 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

First Place Votes in Parenthesis

Place, School, Points

1. Alabama (11) 143

2. Tennessee (2) 129

3. LSU 117

4. Kentucky 101

5. Florida 92

6. Georgia 84

7. Arkansas 80

8. Ole Miss 62

9. South Carolina 56

10. Missouri 54

11. Auburn 52

T12. Mississippi State 22

T12. Texas A & M 22