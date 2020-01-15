Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

SEC Softball Coaches Name Alabama Favorite to Win Conference

Christopher Walsh

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The reigning Southeastern Conference champion Alabama softball team was named the preseason favorite for the 2020 title, as the league released its annual preseason coaches’ poll Wednesday morning.

The Crimson Tide received 11 of a possible 13 first-place votes, ahead of second-place Tennessee (2). 

Alabama returns 13 players from its 2019 championship team, including SEC Pitcher of the Year Sarah Cornell, SEC Freshman of the Year Montana Fouts and All-SEC honorees Elissa Brown, Bailey Hemphill, Maddie Morgan and Skylar Wallace.

The Crimson Tide went 60-10 last season with a trip to the Women's College World Series. 

Alabama opens its 2020 season at the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Fla., Feb. 7-8. The Crimson Tide will play two games each against North Carolina and host Florida State. 

The home opener will be Feb. 21. Alabama will face Wichita State, and then Penn State as part of of the Easton Bama Bash.

Alabama will host the SEC Tournament this season, May 6-9. 

2020 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

First Place Votes in Parenthesis

Place, School, Points

1. Alabama (11) 143

2. Tennessee (2) 129

3. LSU 117

4. Kentucky 101

5. Florida 92

6. Georgia 84

7. Arkansas 80

8. Ole Miss 62

9. South Carolina 56

10. Missouri 54

11. Auburn 52

T12. Mississippi State 22

T12. Texas A&M 22

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Najee Harris Will Return to Alabama for Senior Season

The junior running back announced his intentions to leave Alabama Monday

Joey Blackwell

What are the Odds Alabama and Clemson Play Again Next Season?

Alabama one of the early favorites to make the College Football Playoff again

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: What is going on with Najee Harris?

With five days remaining until he must declare for the NFL Draft, the junior running back still has yet to announce his decision

Joey Blackwell

Tide in Transition: Alabama has to Regroup in the Secondary, but is Prepared to do Just That

Crimson Tide's defensive backs won't just be Patrick Surtain II and a bunch of question marks

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Alabama No. 8 in Final AP Top 25 Poll

Crimson Tide only moved up one spot after Citrus Bowl win over Michigan

Christopher Walsh

by

Bostonfan1967

Alabama Running Back Jerome Ford Will Transfer to Cincinnati

Former four-star recruit leaving Tuscaloosa for Cincinnati

Tyler Martin

Ready or Not, Here Comes Undefeated No. 4 Auburn to Coleman Coliseum

Crimson Tide men’s basketball would like nothing better than to hand rival first loss of season

Christopher Walsh

Derrick Henry the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for a Third Straight Time

Derrick Henry continues to show why he is one of the best running backs in the NFL

Tyler Martin

CFP Title Game Odds: Everything From Which Team is Favored to What President Trump Might do

Everything you wanted to know about Clemson and LSU, and then some

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin