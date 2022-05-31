Skip to main content

SEC Coaches React to Public Exchange Between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher

Kirby Smart, Eli Drinkwitz, Billy Napier and Shane Beamer all took a moment to give their thoughts on the Alabama and Texas A&M head coaches' recent public spat.

DESTIN, Fla. — During Tuesday morning's football coaches press conferences at the 2022 SEC Meetings, the topic of Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's recent public spat was a key topic of conversation.

During his time with the media, Saban addressed his comments concerning the Aggies and NIL once more, explaining that he never stated that they committed any wrongdoing. While Fisher is in attendance at this week's meetings, he did not make any public comments to the media.

Along with Saban, four other SEC coaches met with the media, including Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, Georgia's Kirby Smart, South Carolina's Shane Beamer and Florida's Billy Napier.

Both Smart and Napier served time as assistant coaches under Saban at Alabama. However, Smart has experience with both Saban and Fisher, as he was a member of Saban's 2004 LSU staff serving as defensive backs coach while Fisher was the team's offensive coordinator.

All four coaches tiptoed around the situation, with none of them directly assessing if Saban or Fisher had committed any wrongdoing in their approach to the situation. However, all four of them did provide decent commentary as outsiders looking into the situation.

Former Saban assistant and current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is also slated to speak on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT. Should he also give his commentary on Saban and Fisher's exchange, this story will be updated to reflect his quote.

Here is what the coaches of the conference had to say about Saban and Fisher's indirect exchange regarding NIL and recruiting:

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

“I’m not sure as far as the public spat, the only public spats we had is I’ve got four daughters, and a two-year-old and a four-year-old got into it at Disney the other day.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When pressed further, Drinkwitz elaborated:

“Well we had cotton candy and it was a matter of who got the most. They don’t know what NIL is.

“We were watching the Disney parade. I went to the confection, I got everybody some snacks. I got water, I got two suckers, and I made a mistake. We’ve got two kids. My wife was like, ‘You’re an idiot. You don’t know parenting. You coach football. You don’t bring back one bag of cotton candy. You bring two bags of cotton candy.’

“Here’s what I’ll say about the public conversation: when tensions are high, and uncertainty is high, people’s emotions are strong. I think that’s what happened. We’re all competitive. We’re all competitive. I look forward to the opportunity for all of us to discuss it, but I think what I understand is that we’re talking about two greats in the game who coached this game at a high level. They’re very successful, and they both have opinions on how things should operate and it probably shouldn’t have occurred publicly, and it’s probably unfortunate that it did. But it is a real issue, and we’ve got to find real solutions. And I think that’s why we’re here is to find those real solutions and have conversations and again, to have those behind closed doors and not so public so we can share our honest opinions without fear of those opinions coming back to hurt us or harm us in some sort of way.”

Kirby Smart - Georgia

Kirby Smart, Georgia

“I’m not really worried about a feud between two guys that used to sit in the same staff meeting and have similar conversations. At the end of the day, sometimes things get heated. You’d rather it not be in the public arena, but at the end of the day, things like that happen. I mean, you guys should be on the headphones sometime. You would think that was Mickey Mouse. It just happened in front of everybody.

"It's not commonplace place for guys to be reaching out and be friendly. We compete on the field, and we’re constantly competing for prospects day in and day out. It’s not super unusual.”

USC head coach Shane Beamer didn't announce any new signees on Wednesday. Jg Mayobowl 123021 053

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

“I’ll stay away from that one, sorry. We all put a lot of work into recruiting and a lot of time and effort, without a doubt. Certainly, we all try to do things the right way, myself included. I’ll leave it at that.”

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier thanks his team for a good scrimmage after Blue beat Orange 34-0 as the Florida Gators scrimmaged themselves during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022 Oca Orangeandbluegame

Billy Napier, Florida

“I’m not foolish enough to get caught commenting about that situation. I’ll let those two gentlemen handle that. But both are very accomplished, both are competitors, both have conviction about who they are and what they do. It’s one of the reasons they’ve had success. In this profession, right, there’s a lot of ways to skin a cat, in all the different areas. I think the University of Florida right now, we’re trying to get our organization in order and certainly thankful for Coach and what he did for my career.”

In This Article (6)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Alabama utility player Caden Rose (7) celebrates after scoring a run as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Did Alabama Baseball Deserve a Spot in the NCAA Tournament?

By Katie Windham45 minutes ago
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban shake hands at midfield after their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
All Things Bama

Saban Regarding Texas A&M Comments: "I didn't really say that anybody did anything wrong"

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Owen Diodati, Alabama baseball
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Outfielder Owen Diodati Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Isaiah Hastings
All Things Bama

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Isaiah Hastings

By Joey Blackwell5 hours ago
New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath during the 1969 preseason against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 31, 2022

By Joey Blackwell13 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Most Memorable Moments on the Beat

By Katie WindhamMay 30, 2022
FTnqUEMWQAIwkI_
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Not Selected to NCAA Regional

By Joey BlackwellMay 30, 2022
Antonio Kite
All Things Bama

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Antonio Kite

By Katie WindhamMay 30, 2022