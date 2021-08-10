SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Makes Plea for Fans to Get Vaccinated

'The availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines is an incredible product of science, not a political football and we all need to do our part to support a healthy society.'

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and asked fans to get the coronavirus vaccination.

The message in its entirety:

"One year ago, on August 10, 2020, amidst the uncertainty of COVID-19 as other conferences were announcing decisions to cancel fall seasons, in the SEC we issued the statement below: 'Can we play? I don't know. We haven't stopped trying, and will continue to do so...every day.'

"Here we are, one year later...we have learned to manage through this environment, but we do not have control of the COVID realities around us. COVID rates are at the highest we have seen in months, hospitalization rates continue to increase and the Delta variant is real.

"In preparation for the season ahead, the vaccination rates among teams are well above rates for the general population. Our teams are leading and have asked questions, heard directly from medical experts and accessed the COVID vaccine throughout the spring and summer.

"We know nothing is perfect, but the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines is an incredible product of science, not a political football and we all need to do our part to support a healthy society. Like the SEC a year ago, will you now try with us to return toward normal?

"State policies limit the SEC's ability to establish Conference wide mandates. We need individuals--our fans--to join in accessing the vaccine, reducing COVID-19 spread, limiting the chances for more variants to emerge...and enjoying a full year ahead for college sports!"

The southern part of the country, including the home states of all SEC programs, is entering its fifth week of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the Delta variant.

According to NPR, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracked 23,903 new coronavirus cases in Florida on Friday. It was the state's highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

According to a tracker maintained by the Washington Post, the seven-day average of new cases in Florida is up 22 percent. Only Mississippi and Alabama have higher jumps in daily averages, with 41 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

Arkansas has seen its daily case counts jump by 21 percent. On Monday, only eight intensive care unit (ICU) beds were available in the entire state of Arkansas.

Overall, seven-day averages in the United States are up 42 percent due to the highly highly transmissible Delta variant.