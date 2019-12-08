Bama Central
SEC Football Power Rankings: SEC Championship Edition

Joey Blackwell

The dust has settled in Atlanta, and LSU successfully stove off any chances that Georgia had at claiming the top spot in this week’s SEC Power Rankings.

The Tigers proved that they belonged as the No. 1 team in the rankings, dominating the Bulldogs and leaving Atlanta yesterday as SEC champions. The 37-10 victory reaffirmed that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has built something special this season down in Baton Rouge, and quarterback Joe Burrow seemed to put the final nails in the coffins of his fellow Heisman contenders.

Obviously enough, the SEC Championship was the only SEC matchup this past weekend, meaning that only two teams are affected by this weekends game. LSU stays in the top spot as conference champions, but Georgia falls to the third spot, just behind Alabama. The Bulldogs struggled for the entirety of the game, failing to put together any sort of momentum on offense, and quarterback Jake Fromm had one of his worst performances of the year.

With the College Football Playoff rankings being released later today along with the remaining Bowl matchups, it’s going to be interesting to see where all of the Bowl-eligible teams of the SEC land this postseason.

Check out the Power Rankings after the SEC Championship Game:

1. LSU (13-0)

2. Alabama (10-2)

3. Georgia (11-2)

4. Auburn (9-3)

5. Florida (10-2)

6. Texas A&M (7-5)

7. Kentucky (7-5)

8. Tennessee (7-5)

9. Missouri (6-6)

10. Mississippi State (6-6)

11. Ole Miss (4-8)

12. South Carolina (4-8)

13. Vanderbilt (3-9)

14. Arkansas (2-10)

Check back after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the final edition of this season's SEC Football Power Rankings.

