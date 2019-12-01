Bama Central
SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 14

Joey Blackwell

Just like that, 14 weeks of college football are in the books and the regular season has come to a close.

LSU finishes the season as the undisputed No. 1 in the SEC. The Tigers are the only team in the conference to finish a perfect 12-0, and their placement in the top spot is well-deserved.

Georgia finishes the regular season in the second spot after a convincing victory over Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs with have their hands full in Atlanta this coming Saturday in the SEC Championship game against LSU, but if there’s a team that can beat the Tigers, it’s Georgia.

After dropping its final game to in-state rival Auburn, Alabama finishes the season in the No. 3 spot. After what many consider to be a disappointing season for the Crimson Tide, its Bowl berth remains uncertain. The Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl are high on the potential spots for Alabama, but fans will just have to wait until the Selection Show to see where the Crimson Tide will end up.

Check out the Power Rankings at the conclusion of the regular season:

1. LSU (12-0)

2. Georgia (11-1)

3. Alabama (10-2)

4. Auburn (9-3)

5. Florida (10-2)

6. Texas A&M (7-5)

7. Kentucky (7-5)

8. Tennessee (7-5)

9. Missouri (6-6)

10. Mississippi State (6-6)

11. Ole Miss (4-8)

12. South Carolina (4-8)

13. Vanderbilt (3-9)

14. Arkansas (2-10)

Thank you for visiting BamaCentral this season for the SEC Football Power Rankings. We look forward to bringing you all of the latest news and updates as Alabama prepares for Bowl season.

