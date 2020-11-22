After two weekends in a row without a game, Alabama football confirmed that it still deserves the top spot in the SEC with a 63-3 win over Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide offense combined in the air and on the ground for 509 total yards. The defense, while struggling early in the first quarter, rebounded after the first 10 minutes of play and ultimately pulled an impressive effort, allowing only 27 total yards from the Wildcats offense and no passing yards.

In total, six games in the SEC were played this weekend — a stark difference from a week ago.

Florida trailed 10-7 to Vanderbilt after the first quarter but never looked back after that, defeating the Commodores by a final score of 38-17. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask threw 26-for-35 for 383 yards and three touchdowns, continuing to make his case for the Heisman Trophy known.

Another solid quarterback performance this week came from J.T. Daniels of Georgia. The Bulldogs escaped past Mississippi State 31-24, but not because of lack of effort in the quarterback's first start for his new team. In total, Daniels passed 28-for-38 for 401 yards and four touchdowns. Daniels' impressive performance leaves one question on the mind of Georgia fans:

Why didn't Daniels start for the Bulldogs sooner?

Georgia stays at No. 4 this week.

Texas A & M remains at third in this week's power rankings due to having its game against Ole Miss cancelled and not being able to face an opponent.

Here's a look at this week's SEC Football Power Rankings following nine weeks of play:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

1) Alabama (7-0)

2) Florida (6-1)

3) Texas A & M (5-1)

4) Georgia 5-2)

5) Auburn (5-2)

6) Missouri (3-3)

7) Kentucky (3-5)

8) LSU (3-3)

9) Arkansas (3-5)

10) Ole Miss (3-4)

11) Tennessee (2-5)

12) Mississippi State (2-5)

13) South Carolina (2-6)

14) Vanderbilt (0-7)

Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.